Canadiens Sign Texier To One-Year Deal Following Termination With Blues

Following his contract termination on Saturday, Alexandre Texier has signed a new contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

Texier inked a one-year deal not long after he departed from the St. Louis Blues. This new contract pays Texier $1 million per year.

Montreal has been trying to manage a truckload of injuries on its roster, and bringing on Texier can give Martin St-Louis’ team some more depth and bodies.

Texier’s agent, Dan Milstein, announced the signing with a social media post on X.

The 26-year-old has played eight NHL games this season with the Blues. In that span, he recorded one assist, as well as a couple of penalty minutes.

With that, Texier has been averaging a career-low 10:15 of ice time this season. His ice time in a single match has gone as low as 5:33 on Oct. 18 in a win against the Dallas Stars.

His last NHL appearance came against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 6. Since then, he hasn’t featured for the Blues and was sent down to the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday.

Before his termination, Texier was in the final year of a two-year contract worth $2.1 million per season. He signed that deal after St. Louis acquired him in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets in return for a fourth-round pick in 2025.

Texier was a second-round pick by the Blue Jackets in 2017 and went on to play parts of five campaigns with them.

His best season statistically was in his final season with Columbus in 2023-24. He scored 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points while averaging 15:11 of ice time.

Not only was that a career-high in goals, assists and points, but also games played, featuring in 78 contests. In any other season in his career, he hasn’t come close to playing 78 regular-season games.

