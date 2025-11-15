Canucks Sign Center David Kampf To A One-Year Deal

The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to a one-year, $1.1-million contract following his contract termination with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Vancouver will be the third team Kampf has played with in what will become his ninth season. In 536 games, the 30-year-old has scored 48 goals and 143 points.

Kampf was placed on waivers on Nov. 13 with the purpose of contract termination. He was sent down to the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, when pre-season concluded. He played four games with the Marlies before he decided that his current situation was not one he wanted to continue with.

The Maple Leafs attempted to trade him, but they were unsuccessful in finding a team to take on his $2.4 million cap hit, which had another season remaining.

The Canucks are dealing with several injuries to their forward group, and Kampf will join as a serviceable two-way bottom-six center.

“David is a very reliable two-way centre who will improve our strength and depth down the middle immediately,” said Canucks GM Patrick Allvin. “He is good in the faceoff dot and is a solid penalty killer, two areas of need we currently have on our team. His hockey IQ is also a big asset, and we believe he will fit in nicely with our group.”

Kampf's contract will end following the 2025-26 season, and he will become a UFA.

