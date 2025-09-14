Capitals Assistant Coach Mitch Love Placed On Team-Imposed Leave Amid Pending NHL Investigation

As reported by Sportsnet's Chris Johnston, Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love has been placed on a team-imposed leave, amid pending results of an investigation by the NHL.

The reason for the league’s investigation has not been provided. Additionally, the Capitals’ organization will not comment on the matter until the NHL concludes its investigation, they announced on Sunday.

Love is coming off his second season as an NHL coach and has been an assistant for the Capitals for two years. With Love’s assistance, alongside head coach Spencer Carbery, the team made back-to-back runs to the post-season. Furthermore, the Caps clinched the Eastern Conference last season.

Before his days in the NHL, Love was a head coach in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers and the Stockton Heat (before they became Wranglers). In 2022-23, he led the Wranglers to the Pacific Division final, and the year before that, he took the Heat to the Western Conference final, one round shy of the Calder Cup final.

Love has also experienced the World Junior Championship from behind the bench. In 2019-20 and 2020-21, Love was one of the assistant coaches for Team Canada, who finished with a gold and silver medal, respectively.

The 41-year-old has also spent several years in the WHL, as an assistant with the Everett Silvertips for seven seasons, before becoming the head coach of the Saskatoon Blades for three seasons following his Silvertips tenure.

Earlier in the off-season, Love was considered a top candidate for several head coaching jobs, including for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins.

Love also played five seasons in the AHL for the Lowell Lock Monsters, Albany River Rats, Lake Erie Monsters, Houston Aeros and the Peoria Rivermen during the mid-to-late 2000s. He recorded 808 penalty minutes in 278 minor league appearances.

