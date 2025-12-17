Connor McDavid Returns In New BetMGM 'Mullet Over' Responsible Gambling Ad

BetMGM has brought back one of hockey’s biggest stars to anchor its newest responsible gambling campaign – unveiling a 30-second spot featuring three-time NHL MVP Connor McDavid that blends humour, hockey culture, and an important message about staying in control while betting. McDavid is joined in the ad by actor and former NHL player Terry Ryan.

The commercial, titled “Mullet Over,” plays on the iconic hockey hairstyle while encouraging users to take a moment to “mull it over” and learn about BetMGM’s responsible gambling tools. The commercial, developed with creative agency CAPE, will air on TV in the United States and Canada, as well as on digital platforms.

McDavid emphasized the importance of understanding and using the responsible gambling tools built into the BetMGM app.

“Filming the ‘Mullet Over’ commercial with Terry was a fun opportunity to combine hockey humor with a meaningful message,” said McDavid. “It's important to stay in control, and BetMGM's tools and resources help players do just that.”

This marks McDavid’s second major responsible gambling appearance for BetMGM. His 2024 campaign helped drive meaningful changes in player behavior at BetMGM in Ontario, including a 38 percent year-over-year increase in the use of deposit limits and a 55 percent increase in the use of stake limits, according to the company.

That’s a direct result of BetMGM’s decision to invest in high-profile RG advertising, according to Richard Taylor, BetMGM’s Director of Responsible Gambling.

“Our new ‘Mullet Over’ campaign builds on the success of last year's ‘Carried Away’ commercial,” Taylor said. “Both spots approach RG in a fresh and humorous way with Connor and Terry delivering a memorable message.”

Taylor added: “At BetMGM, we’re committed to leading the industry in promoting responsible gambling and ensuring players know the tools available to help them play safely and ‘mull it over’ before they begin betting."

Like its predecessor, the BetMGM “Mullet Over” spot itself is light, direct, and rooted in sports culture. But its placement in a high-visibility ad cycle underscores a serious point: responsible gambling tools work best when players understand and use them.

Submitted by BetMGM