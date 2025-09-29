Detroit Red Wings' Playoff Hopes Will Depend On New Goalie's Play

Every NHL team needs a goaltender to come through and help propel them into the Stanley Cup playoffs. However, some teams are more needy than others.

No goalie and team need it more than the Detroit Red Wings and starter John Gibson.

Without a doubt, the Wings need a big year out of Gibson. They acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Detroit’s 2027 second-round pick, 2028 fourth-rounder, and goalie Petr Mrazek.

The Red Wings are now committed to Gibson for this coming season and 2026-27 at an annual salary of $6.4 million. Detroit GM Steve Yzerman has firmly tied his playoff hopes to Gibson, and if it doesn’t work out for the netminder, things could get ugly in Motown.

At 32, Gibson has put up fairly decent individual numbers in his 12 years in the NHL, appearing in 506 regular-season games and posting a .910 save percentage. Last season, Gibson appeared in only 29 games for Anaheim, putting up a .912 SP and 2.77 goals-against average. He had some health concerns to deal with, but it’s presumed Gibson is fully ready to go. Regardless, it’s safe to say the Red Wings will be looking to Gibson to play many more games than he played last year.

Gibson has 26 games of playoff experience, but he hasn’t made it that far since 2018, when he lost four straight and posted a 3.60 GAA and .889 SP against the San Jose Sharks. So while he’s going to have a better-than average backup in Cam Talbot – who posted a .901 SP and 2.93 GAA in 42 appearances last season – Gibson is still going to be relied on the most in Detroit.

The Ducks allowed the most shots against and the second-most expected goals against last season, according to naturalstattrick.com. That made Gibson's play even more impressive last season, logging 15.3 goals saved above expected, which were the 13th-most among NHL goalies, per moneypuck.com. Talbot, meanwhile, had 12.8 goals saved above expected on the Red Wings, while Mrazek was a minus-14 between Detroit and Chicago.

Having Gibson steal some likely goals will lead to more chances for Detroit to develop some consistency and get enough points here and there to make the playoffs. Keep in mind that Detroit finished just five points out of a playoff spot, and they were 16-8-8 in one-goal games. The Wings' goaltending wasn't necessarily among the worst last season, but they'll take any potential upgrade to turn some of those one-goal losses into more wins or even overtime losses.

Red Wings Need Flawless Season To Avoid Decade-Long Playoff Drought

After nine years without Stanley Cup playoff hockey, most fans of the Detroit Red Wings have become realists. That's because, heading into the 2025-26 regular season, it's apparent to many of them that the Red Wings have little chance of securing a playoff berth.

That said, the Red Wings’ defense corps might be as challenging as the one Gibson's leaving in Anaheim. While the Wings were 15th in the league in fewest shots against and 20th in expected goals against, their defense corps doesn't inspire confidence beyond Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson.

With the NHL’s goaltender carousel spinning, a starting job anywhere is the best opportunity you’re going to get when you’re looking for a change of scenery as a goalie nearing his mid-thirties.

Gibson will be squarely in the spotlight, night in and night out, to demonstrate Yzerman was right to invest in him and bank on him being a difference-maker. You can’t say for sure how he will respond, but you can say Gibson will get every chance to re-establish himself as a top-tier netminder. The rest is up to him and the team around him.

Let’s not kid ourselves – the Red Wings and Yzerman could part ways if they don’t perform well this season, so the stakes couldn’t really be higher for the team and their new starting goalie.

The way Gibson responds will affect not only the Red Wings’ chances of ending their nine-year playoff drought but their path forward for the long term.

