Devils Making Calls On Canucks' Hughes, Targeting Predators' O'Reilly And Stamkos

The New Jersey Devils may be on a five-game losing streak and 3-7-0 in their last 10 games, but the front office believes in their core and is ready to explore the trade market to make their team a true contender.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday that Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald is a busy man and that he is looking around to see what is available. Two names that came up were the Nashville Predators' Ryan O’Reilly and Steven Stamkos.

Both O’Reilly and Stamkos are veteran forwards with Stanley Cup experience, but they come with their own skill sets.

Stamkos is an offensive dynamo and made a living off his lethal shot and ability to score goals. Although some of his prime years seem to be behind him, there is still plenty of belief that if skilled players surround him, his goal-scoring prowess could return.

The former Tampa Bay Lightning captain has eight goals and 11 points in 28 games for the Predators this season.

O’Reilly, on the other hand, brings two-way versatility, a perfect middle-six center to take on difficult matchups against the opposition's top forwards. This season, the 34-year-old has scored nine goals and leads the team with 21 points in 28 games.

Furthermore, he leads all Nashville forwards in time on ice, averaging 19:31 of ice time and winning 57.9 percent of his faceoffs.

Stamkos is in the second year of a four-year, $8-million contract, which includes a full no-move clause. O’Reilly is in the third year of a four-year contract, carrying a $4.5 million cap hit, but he does not have a no-move clause. However, Friedman did report that O’Reilly will have a say in where he ends up if traded.

“Lot of balls in the air, really looking to see what’s out there,” said Friedman of the Devils. “Among their targets, it’s believed to include two players from Nashville, Steven Stamkos, who has say over this, and Ryan O’Reilly, who’s been promised verbally say over this.”

O’Reilly and Stamkos seem like logical and realistic options for the Devils, but Friedman did report that the Devils have made contact with the Vancouver Canucks about Quinn Hughes.

The Sportsnet insider was quick to add that nothing is imminent, and it was just a mere phone call following the Canucks’ announcement that they are open for business.

“Once Vancouver announced they were open for business and sent that email around to the league, I do believe there was a conversation, at least one, between the Devils and the Canucks about Quinn Hughes,” said Friedman.

“I stress I do not believe there is anything imminent, and I don’t even know if they are anywhere far along, but I do believe that a conversation was had about where things stand and where they might be going,” he added.

Hughes and the Devils appear to be a match made in heaven, as the Devils’ roster includes both of his younger brothers, Jack and Luke. Jack has been out for almost a month now after undergoing surgery on his finger, and the Devils have felt the absence of their superstar center.

From the Canucks standpoint, something needs to change as they are now in the midst of their second consecutive letdown season, and the 2025-26 campaign continues to trend in the wrong direction.

Vancouver is only ahead of the Predators in the NHL standings, and their captain looks depleted. Hughes is due for an extension following the 2026-27 season, and he’d be one of the most intriguing UFAs in quite some time.

The Devils aren’t the only team interested in Hughes, as many reports have indicated the Philadelphia Flyers, among several other teams, could be a destination for the 26-year-old.

The Devils would have the upper hand in negotiations due to rostering his brothers, but as Friedman reported, the Devils would have to move money around to make the deal work.

When the Devils activate defensemen Jonathan Kovacevic and Brett Pesce from the LTIR, the Devils will be over the salary cap limit. Attempting to add Hughes’ $7.85 million cap hit or either of Stamkos’ $8 million or O’Reilly’s $4.5 million without retention would complicate things.

When healthy, the Devils are among the NHL’s best teams, but since Jack Hughes’ injury, they’ve slipped out of a playoff spot and into sixth in the Metropolitan Division. A shakeup could help the Devils correct things before it’s too late.

When healthy, the Devils are among the NHL's best teams, but since Jack Hughes' injury, they've slipped out of a playoff spot and into sixth in the Metropolitan Division. A shakeup could help the Devils correct things before it's too late.