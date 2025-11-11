Five NHL Favorites For Fewest Regular-Season Points

By Gary Pearson, BetMGM

Nobody is going to mistake these five NHL teams as Stanley Cup contenders anytime soon, but which of the following five will finish the regular season with the fewest points?

Buffalo Sabres (+1300)

Despite playing 10 of their first 15 games on home ice, the Buffalo Sabres have the fourth-worst point percentage (.467). Lindy Ruff’s team has shown a propensity for going on streaks of the wrong kind, already suffering a trifecta of three-game losing streaks.

It's only a five-game sample, but the Sabres are the worst team in enemy rinks, sporting a .200 point percentage. While those stats make for ugly reading, the Sabres are the outsiders among these five favorites to finish last, with their +1300 odds representing a 7.14 percent chance.

Nashville Predators (+600)

The Nashville Predators represent one of the best to-finish-last bets. Currently with the second-worst point percentage (.389), the Preds struggle in almost every facet. They are equally as woeful in both ends of the rink, scoring the third-fewest goals per game (2.56) while conceding the fourth-most (3.61).

At least they’re consistent in their ineptitude, with Andrew Brunette’s team the sixth-worst at home and the fourth-worst on the road.

The +600 odds to finish last carry a 14.29 percent implied probability, and it’s my second-favorite bet.

Chicago Blackhawks (+500)

The Chicago Blackhawks have given themselves a nice little cushion to work with. Their .594 point percentage is tied for 13th best with the Ottawa Senators. So, it would take a precipitous free fall for Chicago to reach rock bottom.

The other primary reason I don’t see it happening stands imperiously between the pipes, with Spencer Knight giving his team a chance to win every time he suits up. Knight leads the league in goals saved above expected (13.3).

His play thus far reminds me of how Dustin Wolf performed last season. Unless he endures a historic regression, the Blackhawks should stay clear of claiming the unenviable dishonor of being the NHL’s worst team.

Calgary Flames (+450)

An eight-game winless streak to kick off the season created a perfect platform to finish as the league’s bottom feeders. This is precisely the start most analysts expected last season from the Flames, which are already three points behind second-to-last-place St. Louis.

Ryan Huska’s team cannot score goals, mustering just 2.06 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Calgary has won a league-worst three of 10 games in which it scored the opening goal and has the sixth-worst point percentage (.167) when conceding first.

If things continue on this trajectory, the Flames will be sellers near the trade deadline, increasing the likelihood of a rock-bottom finish. They are my best bet to finish last, with the +450 odds implying an 18.18 percent chance.

San Jose Sharks (+320)

Like the Blackhawks, the Sharks have created a buffer thanks to a solid start.

After losing their first six games of the season, the Sharks won five of the previous six. Four of those six came against Stanley Cup odds contenders New Jersey, Colorado, Winnipeg, and Florida.

I’m also having trouble getting my head around the idea of Macklin Celebrini finishing last. He’s among the league leaders in points and looks every bit as good as the scouting report advised.

Plus, the Sharks get to feast on the Flames four times, which should help their cause.