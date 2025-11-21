Five Surprising NHL Teams In A Playoff Spot At The Quarter Mark

The NHL’s 2025-26 season has reached the quarter mark, and the playoff race is already intense.

It’s a great time to look at which teams are surprisingly in a playoff spot heading into Friday's games. Here are five of them in alphabetical order.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks were believed to be a team on the rise, but few believed they were going to rise to the top of the Pacific Division or even near it.

But after 21 games, Anaheim has a 13-7-1 record, including a 7-2-1 home mark. They've played one more game than the Vegas Golden Knights, but with a one-point lead, Anaheim is first in the Pacific. That’s a huge positive surprise for a franchise that has been one of the league’s worst for many years now.

The Ducks have been thriving in no small part due to their high-octane offense, which sits third in the NHL with 3.57 goals-for per game. Leo Carlsson is tied for fifth in NHL scoring, with 28 points, and Cutter Gauthier, Troy Terry and the injured Mikael Granlund are also averaging at least a point per game.

Anaheim’s defense needs work, but this is a young Ducks team that is still learning how to compete at both ends of the ice. When they get to that point, Anaheim is going to be one of the NHL’s most dangerous squads.

BetMGM's odds of Anaheim making the playoffs: 1.53 (-189)

Chicago Blackhawks

Like the Ducks, the Blackhawks have been stuck in the unfortunate part of the competitive cycle. But thanks to young stars, such as centers Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar, Chicago has put together a 10-6-4 record, good for fourth place in the Central Division and a wild-card spot entering Friday's action.

Bedard has 29 points in 20 games, and goaltender Spencer Knight has been exceptional, with a .922 save percentage and 2.47 goals-against average. He leads all NHL netminders in goals saved above expected, with 14.2, according to moneypuck.com.

The Hawks still need time to flesh out their roster, which isn’t deep enough for this team to be considered a legitimate Cup threat. But for the first time since the Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews Era, the Hawks aren't an easy out.

BetMGM's odds of Chicago making the playoffs: 5.75 (+475)

New York Islanders

Coming off a season in which they finished 12th in the Eastern Conference, the Islanders looked like they needed a rebuild more than anything. Now, they're looking like a retool could suffice.

The Isles have been a competitive group, with a 12-7-2 record and a 7-2-1 mark in their last 10 games. That’s put them into third place in the Metropolitan Division – a lofty place few thought they’d be.

With 2025 No. 1 draft pick Matthew Schaefer as a foundational talent, the Islanders have been blessed by the hockey gods. But Bo Horvat has been outstanding, with 14 goals and 25 points in 21 games. Their second-leading scorers are Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal, with 16 points. And off-season acquisitions Emil Heineman and Jonathan Drouin have 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin had a rough start to the season. But after the team switched goalie coaches on Oct. 22, he's had a 5-2-2 record, .924 SP and 2.07 GAA.

The Islanders are still likely to need more time and talent to grow into a top team in the league, but they are feisty and intent on demonstrating the road back to relevancy will be fast-tracked.

BetMGM's odds of the Islanders making the playoffs: 2.15 (+115)

Pittsburgh Penguins

Few, if any, pundits had the Penguins as anything other than an also-ran team this season.

Instead, the Pens have been in a playoff spot right out of the gate, holding the first wild-card spot in the East on Friday. While they’ve cooled off of late, going 4-3-3 in their last 10 games, Pittsburgh has played well enough to quieten trade rumors involving stars Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell.

The Penguins’ defense – second-best in the league at 2.47 goals against per game – is their biggest surprise. Last year, they ranked 29th in that category. Goaltender Tristan Jarry has bounced back, although he's currently injured, and trade acquisition Arturs Silovs has a .917 SP and 2.44 GAA.

While there may be some regression ahead for Pittsburgh in the days and weeks ahead, the Pens’ strong start means their fans may get to enjoy one more playoff run with Crosby, Malkin and Letang.

BetMGM's odds of Pittsburgh making the playoffs: 3.40 (+240)

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken took a step backward last season, finishing 13th in the Western Conference with a 35-41-6 record. But after making a few roster tweaks – and after hiring Lane Lambert to be their coach – Seattle has surged up the standings, posting a 10-5-5 record to sit in third place in the Pacific.

They're scoring by committee, with eight players posting at least 10 points. And the Kraken have the league’s sixth-best defense at 2.70 goals against per game.

They’re going to need more time to stock their roster with high-end talent, but Seattle’s start ensures that they’re likely to stay in the playoff race all season long.

BetMGM's odds of Chicago making the playoffs: 3.40 (+240)

