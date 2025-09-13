Goaltender Spencer Knight Signs Three-Year Extension With Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks announced they have signed goaltender Spencer Knight to a three-year, $5.83-million per season contract extension

Knight’s contract will kick in at the start of the 2026-27 campaign. He is entering the final year of his three-year, $4.5-million deal that he signed with the Florida Panthers in September 2022.

The Darien, Conn. native is coming off his first season with the Blackhawks. He was traded to Chicago from Florida on March 1 as part of the deal that saw defenseman Seth Jones move to the Panthers.

Since joining his new team, Knight has made 15 starts, registering a 5-8-2 record. With that, he’s put up a 3.18 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.

The below-average numbers don’t tell the whole story, as he had six games where he recorded at least a .915 SP. That includes his impressive Hawks debut, a 41-save victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

“After joining the team in March, Spencer quickly cemented himself as a crucial piece of our future,” Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said.

“A talented, young goaltender, he brings athleticism, sound positioning and a calm demeanor to his game, and we’re excited to watch Spencer continue to flourish in Chicago over the next four seasons.”

Last year was Knight’s first season back in the NHL after he voluntarily entered the NHL and NHLPA’s player assistance program to seek help and combat a case of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Since joining the program in late February 2023, he transitioned back into professional hockey with one season with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers. He played 45 games in that 2023-24 campaign, recording a 2.41 GAA and a .905 SP.

Despite all the obstacles he had to face in his personal life that ultimately affected his hockey career, he’s set to be the starter for Chicago and to cement himself as one of the better young goalies in the NHL.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.