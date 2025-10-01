Happy 78th Birthday To The Hockey News

Oct. 1, 2025, marks a whopping 78 years since Ken McKenzie and Will Cote published the first edition of The Hockey News.

Before "The International Hockey Weekly" began, McKenzie and Cote had met and discussed their mutual interest of the sport at a Royal Canadian Air Force camp in Calgary during the Second World War.

After staying in touch, the NHL hired them in Montreal following the war. They received approval from NHL president Clarence Campbell to launch the publication, and they sent out a circular detailing The Hockey News' plans and subscription rates.

The Hockey News: It All Began On This Date in 1947

Co-founders Ken McKenzie and Will Cote planned for years before publishing their first edition – and we’re still going strong

"Most people would laugh and say, 'Ken, you'll lose your shirt,' but I believed in it so much that with little financial help, I had to get going," McKenzie told legendary CBC broadcaster Dick Irvin Jr. in 1978. "I couldn't wait to get out of the Canadian Air Force to get it started in 1947.

"The first press run was 5,000 (copies), and we finished the year with a circulation of approximately 20,000."

Please enjoy this archived video footage of McKenzie's interview with Irvin as The Hockey News enters its 79th season.

