'He's A Different Animal': Top 2026 Draft Prospect Gavin McKenna Wins in NCAA Debut

TEMPE, ARIZONA - When you come to Arizona State's Mullett Arena, they warn you to "Fear The Fork." But in his first career NCAA game, top 2026 NHL draft prospect Gavin McKenna brought a dagger with him.

McKenna lived up to the hype in his college debut with Penn State, dishing out primary assists on the first two Nittany Lions goals and starting the play that led to the backbreaker in a 6-3 victory over the host Sun Devils.

"He's special, you can tell," said Arizona State coach Greg Powers. "If he touches the puck in the O-zone, you hold your breath."

What became abundantly clear in his NCAA debut was that McKenna has the vision and hands to be a menace whenever he's on the ice. His stickhandling is elite, and on several occasions in his first game, he would play keep-away from multiple defenders. And therein lies the trap, because with skilled teammates such as Aiden Fink (NSH) and Charlie Cerrato (CAR), McKenna was luring defenders to himself, then dishing to open shooters for goals or great opportunities. He wants the puck, but he's unselfish when he has it. Funny enough, his own coach liked more than McKenna's offense in Game 1.

"He was really, really good without the puck," said Guy Gadowsky. "He had some excellent backchecks, he played his position extremely well in the D-zone, and I was actually really impressed with that. Obviously, he made some great plays, and he could have had more points; he's a different animal. He sees the game in a really unique way, and he's extremely quick. Really fun to watch."

Overall, the game was incredibly fun to attend. The Arizona State student section was in full throat all game, booing McKenna every time he touched the puck. That made for a perfect first experience.

"It was good," McKenna said. "I heard the boos when I touched the puck; it was fun. Playing in front of a crowd like that makes it easy to get up for a game like this."

It was a sell-out crowd, not to mention jersey retirement night for Seattle Kraken goalie Joey Daccord, the first-ever NHL player to come from Arizona State. But of course, we hockey writers didn't fly to Arizona just for that: This is going to be the Year of McKenna, and his debut did not disappoint. As for the pressure of such a situation, the teenager takes it in stride.

"When you're out there, it's quiet," McKenna said. "You're just playing the game you love. Away from the rink there's pressure, but staying off social media helps."

According to Gadowsky, McKenna is uniquely equipped for this hype-filled season.

"He's like, the chillest dude," he said. "Honestly. He's so comfortable. Everything he does with the puck has a purpose, and he's able to manipulate time and space so well. He's always dictating; it doesn't look like he's reacting."

And that chill is great for the whole team, Gadowsky noted. There will be a microscope on the Nittany Lions all season, but McKenna has already been a calming influence - something that isn't often said about a true freshman.

Luckily, Penn State is far from a one-man show. Cerrato had five points on the night, while goaltender Kevin Reidler (OTT) made a bunch of key saves, particularly with his glove hand. Former CHLers such as Luke Misa (CGY) and Shea Van Olm also looked quite comfortable.

Inevitably, there will be adversity this year. But after one game, Gavin McKenna is off to a sizzling start to what could be a scintillating season.

