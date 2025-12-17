How Can The Toronto Maple Leafs Possibly Be Happy With This?

Every win is worth two points in the standings, but how could the Toronto Maple Leafs possibly be happy with what transpired in Game No. 32 of the 2025-26 season?

Because if there were ever a Pyrrhic victory, it was Tuesday night when they beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2.

To listen to the Maple Leafs and their coach, Craig Berube, they weren't that bad. They were, for 50 minutes of a 60-minute game. They were uninterested, disengaged, sloppy and invisible.

Berube said he thought his top line of Auston Matthews between Matthew Knies and William Nylander "drove play" and "were really good." The only thing they appeared to be driving for much of the night was a cab to take Berube to the airport after his firing.

It takes a special kind of country club to sugar coat a win like the one the Leafs got against a Connor Bedard-less Blackhawks team. And to be satisfied with what you accomplished.

Watch the video column up above for the full thoughts on Tuesday's Leafs performance.

