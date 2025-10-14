How Each Canadian NHL Team Looks After One Week

After exactly one week of regular-season NHL action, the seven Canadian teams are spread out throughout the standings already.

From the first impressions to the early trends from the start of this season, each Canadian squad looks different. Let's dive in.

Calgary Flames

After three games, the Calgary Flames have a 1-2-0 record and are tied for last in the Western Conference. Their only win came in overtime against their provincial rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, in the season opener.

Going into this season, The Hockey News’ Yearbook predicted the Flames to be a ‘mushy middle’ team, finishing sixth in the Pacific Division. Following that prediction, Calgary seems to be on the right path to being the team that most expected them to be.

One storyline to watch is the play of Dustin Wolf. The 24-year-old sophomore is the bona fide starter, but he's allowed 12 goals in three games with a .865 save percentage and minus-3.9 goals saved above expected, according to moneypuck.com. Only the Ottawa Senators' Linus Ullmark has a worse GSAE rating at minus-5.4, but more on that later.

The Calgary Flames were a surprising team last season. While they didn’t make the Stanley Cup playoffs – that part was expected of them – the St. Louis Blues beat them out on a tie-breaker after the two teams levelled on points for the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers' goal is clearly the Stanley Cup or bust. After two straight Cup final losses to the Florida Panthers and a short-term extension for Connor McDavid, the Oilers, specifically management, have a ton of pressure.

After some mediocre starts to the last two seasons, including a 5-12-1 run in 2023-24 that cost coach Jay Woodcroft his job, the Oilers would benefit from starting strong this time around.

In the pair of contests Edmonton has played, the star players ran the show. McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have three points each.

It’s a small sample size, but the Oilers appear to be right on track to get to where everyone believes they belong, with a 1-0-1 record. Their 1.94 expected goals against per 60 minutes is the best rate in the NHL, according to naturalstattrick.com.

Montreal Canadiens

Despite being the youngest team in the NHL, according to eliteprospects.com, the Montreal Canadiens have been a force to start this season.

They dropped their first game last Wednesday, but even in that loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and the two wins that followed, the Habs have been a fast and exciting team. Their 75 speed bursts of between 20 and 22 miles per hour are the sixth-most in the league, according to NHL Edge.

Off-season acquisition Zachary Bolduc has had a hot start to his Montreal tenure. He’s scored three goals and four points in three games. Captain Nick Suzuki leads the team in scoring with five points, all assists.

GM Kent Hughes also locked up defenseman Lane Hutson to a tidy eight-year contract worth $8.85 million annually on Monday.

While they’re still a young team, the Canadiens will take a lot of points away from teams throughout this campaign and will be hunting for a second straight playoff berth.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have some positives and a few concerns after one week.

Center Shane Pinto leads the team in points with four goals and five points in the first three games. Defensemen Artem Zub and Jake Sanderson and captain Brady Tkachuk have three points each.

Their strength is their forward depth. However, the Sens would like to have more consistent goaltending as Linus Ullmark has a 4.07 goals-against average and .842 save percentage in the first three contests.

The potential greater concern for Ottawa is Tkachuk's injury he suffered in Monday's game against the Nashville Predators. He's expected to be out for at least four weeks, maybe longer.

The expectation for Ottawa is to make the playoffs, and that’s no easy task in the mighty Atlantic Division.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are without Mitch Marner for the first time since his rookie season in 2016-17, in case you forgot. He provided much of Toronto’s offense last year, with 102 points.

The Leafs will need to make up for all the lost scoring, which is even tougher considering Craig Berube’s north-south and dump-and-chase style of play.

Toronto went 1-2-0 in the first seven days, losing twice to the Detroit Red Wings. Despite outshooting Detroit 40-15 on Monday, the Wings eked out a 3-2 win.

They're also 0-for-6 on the power play.

With a major loss to their scoring touch, only time will tell if they’ll be able to survive.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks and a few individuals on the team are looking for a major bounce-back year. After shockingly missing the playoffs last season, Vancouver is expected to get back into the post-season, and a lot of that falls on center Elias Pettersson.

Pettersson only scored 15 goals and 45 points in 64 games last season, despite scoring 89 and 102 points in the two campaigns before that. So far this season, he has one assist in three games as the Canucks are 1-2-0 to start the 2025-26 campaign.

Pettersson has a lot of say in how far Adam Foote’s Canucks go this year. In the meantime, Kiefer Sherwood leads the way with three goals, and Thatcher Demko has a 1.54 GAA and .944 SP in two starts.

Winnipeg Jets

After winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season, no one expects anything less of another excellent regular season for the Winnipeg Jets. They're 2-1-0 so far.

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each have three goals in three games. The two of them were particularly strong in Winnipeg’s only loss this season against the Dallas Stars.

It was the season opener, and Connor netted himself a hat trick with Scheifele providing primary assists on all three of his goals. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as Dallas took it 5-4, but the Jets showed signs that they aren’t much different from last year.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.