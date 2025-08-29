Team Canada coach Jon Cooper is a proven winner on the international and NHL stages.

He's also terrific at analogies.

The Tampa Bay Lightning bench boss spoke to reporters at this week's Canadian Olympic orientation camp in Calgary on Thursday. He made it clear that while the camp was a great opportunity for the 4 Nations Face-Off champions to meet up once again, "we've got to turn the page."

With the Olympics less than half a year away and a 25-man roster to decide on, Cooper wants to make a prestigious product better.

"When the Ferrari got invented, did they stop making the Ferrari, or did they improve the model?" Cooper asked NHL.com. "That's what we're in charge of doing, improving the Ferrari."

The Canadian players who beat the Americans in February's 4 Nations Face-Off final had to learn Cooper's system in a matter of days. They should have even better chemistry and the chance to fine-tune some details next February if the bulk of the group returns.

That said, this Ferrari could have different parts.

"There's always roster changes, whether it's an NHL team that just wins the Stanley Cup, very rarely does (is) that roster exactly the same," said Doug Armstrong, GM of the Canadian men's Olympic team.

Armstrong did say that experience plays a factor, and in addition to the players who attended the camp, they are also tracking another 50 players. He did say, however, that he does not want to reinvent the wheel when his management group chooses the roster late in 2025.

"Skill, determination are key factors, and I think hockey I.Q. is obviously something you have to have," Armstrong said. "When you're playing at this level, with the type of players they're going to play with – but more importantly, against the type of players they're going to play against – you have to have unbelievable hockey I.Q."

If you're a Team Canada fan, you have to be encouraged by Canada's confidence that comes with winning at the highest levels.

But let's go back to Cooper's Ferrari analogy – are we sure it's the best route to keep some players from Canada's 4 Nations team over a player or two who got off to a better start to this season? Is experience everything, or just a thing? Should winning previously make you a lock to get another chance at playing at the highest levels? Should Canada bring the whole band back together?

We're not so sure past results should guarantee every player makes the next best-of-best team. Armstrong and Cooper's comments revealed there are many elements at play in their efforts to win best-on-best competitions, especially the Olympics. The slightest misstep on the ice can be the difference between winning and losing, and the same goes for the slightest misstep in management and coaching, including roster choices.

Thus, Armstrong and Cooper's comments lead you to believe Canada must be open to players winning jobs that may not have been earmarked for them heading into the Olympic orientation camp. That means while Canada's core will likely still look the same, there could be changes in their depth.

The Ferrari analogy is an apt one. Because in the race to play for their country in a few months, the Canadian players will be looked at under the hood, inside the wheel wells – in every part of the car – as management tries to gain any possible advantage on its opponents in Italy. And if that means giving a job to a player who may not have the experience factor playing in their favor, so be it, so long as it makes Canada's team better.

Obviously, you're not turning your back on Sidney Crosby in favor of Macklin Celebrini or Connor Bedard. But with a slightly larger roster at the Olympics than at the 4 Nations, the youngsters could still earn a spot or replace a bottom-six player, as long as they can play a physical game.

Celebrini's 'Earned The Right To Be In The Conversation' For The Olympics, But Whose Spot Does He Take?

Is Macklin Celebrini better than Connor Bedard?

One position to look at in particular is goaltending. Jordan Binnington played every game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, but the Olympics are a longer format, which means the backup will likely get some game action. After last season, Logan Thompson looks like the better option over Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault as the backup after putting up a 2.49 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

There might indeed be changes around the perimeter for Canada, but we still see them keeping most of the Ferrari together. Time will tell whether it was the right choice, but this next chapter of Canada's history at best-on-best tournaments will almost certainly feature mostly familiar faces.

"Obviously, experience plays a factor," Armstrong said. "But ultimately, you have to play the game, too."

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.