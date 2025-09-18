'I Expect To Be On The Team': Drew Doughty Vying For Third Olympics Gold

Getting to represent your country at the Olympics is an honor that few NHL players ever get to experience. Even rarer is playing in two — or even three — Olympics.

That's the goal for Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, who after winning gold at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, will try to complete the hat trick and suit up once again for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

The only question is whether the 35-year-old (who turns 36 in December) is good enough to make the star-studded roster.

According to Doughty, the answer is yes.

"I expect to be on the team," Doughty told NHL.com last month. "I know it's going to be hard for me to make it, but personally I expect to be on that team. I do think making the best team in the world at 36 years old is quite an accomplishment. That would be amazing. I've honestly been thinking about this way too much and it's still so far away."

At this point in his career, Doughty is no longer the same player he was in 2010, when he made Team Canada's roster as a 21-year-old sophomore. Only Sidney Crosby, who also played in 2010 and 2014, is older. But like Crosby, who had 91 points last year, Doughty is still considered one of Canada's best.

Last year, despite missing most of the season, he had four goals and 17 points in 30 games. It was good enough to get him on Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off Roster, where he helped Canada win. That performance, in which Doughty had an assist in four games and averaged 19:57 of ice time, including 20:54 in the Canadians' 3-2 overtime win against Team America in the championship game, could give him the inside track to making Team Canada again.

"I showed I could still play at that level," Doughty said. "I mean, my ankle was mangled and I did pretty well."

That being said, Doughty does face stiff competition.

While THN.com’s projected roster for Team Canada had Doughty on board as a top-six D-man, the two Canadians we had as extras – Edmonton Oilers star Evan Bouchard, and Vegas Golden Knights star Shea Theodore – could play well enough in the regular-season to unseat Doughty in the top-six if Doughty struggles or is injured early in the year.

In other words, a lot can change between now and February.

Is it likely Doughty will be on Team Canada? Yes, if he stays healthy and if Los Angeles is a top-3 team in the Pacific Division. After all, Doughty has something that Theordore, Bouchard and many others have: international experience. Along with his two Olympic gold medals, he also won at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and and at the world juniors. That makes Doughty one of the most decorated NHLers of all-time.

And he could be even more decorated if he gets a chance to win yet another gold medal at the Olympics.



