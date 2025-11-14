If Kings' Drew Doughty's Auditioning For Team Canada, 'He Did A Hell Of A Job'

Drew Doughty turns 36 years old in December. Unless the Los Angeles Kings overachieve in the near future – and it's not entirely out of the question – Doughty's last chance for big-time glory will be in the 2026 Olympics if he's part of Team Canada's roster for Milan.

Unlike 2010 and 2014, Doughty is certainly not a lock for one of the defense spots. In fact, he's in tough. But he's also a player who rises to the occasion, as he did when he assisted Quinton Byfield's overtime goal in the Kings 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night.

It was part of a strong night for Doughty in a game in which his team dominated and he had two helpers.

"It's a big moment for him," said Kings coach Jim Hiller. "He comes back to Toronto, and there's a lot of talk about him and the Olympic team. I thought if he was auditioning for anything, he did a hell of a job."

Watch today's video column up above for the full story.

