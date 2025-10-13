If You Ever Get A Chance To See A Hockey Game In Prague, Take It

When you walk into the O2 Arena in Prague to cover a hockey game, one of the first things they give you is a ticket, which allows you to redeem it for a sausage and a beer.

Sausages, beer and hockey. What a country.

But that's not all that's great about seeing a game in Czechia. The crowds are pretty insane, many of them jumping up and down in front of their seats for most of the game. Can you imagine anybody doing that at Scotiabank Arena? They'd probably get kicked out for making too much noise.

And, at least on this day, the hockey was pretty good.

Sparta Prague has struggled this season, but led by new coach Jaroslav Nedved and anchored on defense by former NHLer Mark Pysyk, they managed to hang on to beat the first-place Ceske Budejovice team by a 4-2 score.

So almost everyone went home happy. And with full stomachs.

Watch today's video column for a glimpse of the atmosphere in a Czech League hockey game and an update on another player in the league, Jaromir Jagr.

