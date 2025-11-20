John Tavares Is One Of The Maple Leafs' Few Bright Spots Right Now

By most metrics, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been a major disappointment this season.

However, quietly and almost dutifully, veteran center John Tavares has gone about his business of being a point-per-game machine.

In an otherwise-miserable season for the Maple Leafs, the 35-year-old Tavares is turning out to be one of the NHL’s biggest financial bargains.

If you look at Tavares’ career numbers, you can’t help but notice the consistency he has in terms of his point-per-game average. It began in his third NHL year, when he posted 81 points in 82 games in 2011-12. And in 11 of the 14 seasons that followed, Tavares has averaged 0.90 points per game or better.

Go ahead and try – you won’t find many players who have that kind of longevity, let alone find one who has been an elite contributor of Tavares’ level.

In 20 games this season, Tavares has 11 goals and 25 points. He is now halfway to 40 years old, yet he shows no signs of slowing down. And his new salary of $4.38 million per season makes Tavares a salary cap win for Leafs GM Brad Treliving.

Leafs fans who were calling for Tavares to take a team-friendly deal more than got their wish. Tavares has always been a team-first guy on the ice, and you now have to say the same when it comes to matters off the ice.

With the rising cap ceiling, the Maple Leafs will be big spenders for the foreseeable future, and Tavares’ monetary gesture here is going to mean they can be bigger bidders – and/or bid on better players – than they would’ve been had Tavares wanted double the amount he settled for.

To be sure, Tavares’ contract does include some degree of a no-trade clause for this season and three more years to follow. But that’s a pretty great trade-off for what they’re saving money-wise, and the clause won't be a problem if Tavares continues to play well, even if he does regress slightly.

After earning $11 million per season for the previous seven years, Tavares has already hit a home run in terms of his career earnings. The fiercely competitive former captain of the Leafs is now more intent on a long and fruitful Stanley Cup playoff run.

Through A Tsunami Of Injuries, Leafs Look To Crawl Out Of Their Hole

When the Toronto Maple Leafs gutted out a victory despite dealing with significant injury issues, perhaps that's the sign of a turnaround – or one win in a season to forget.

The Maple Leafs have made many mistakes this year, but re-signing Tavares wasn’t one of them. He is no longer Toronto’s captain, but he remains a leader in the dressing room and an example on the ice day in and day out. You really can’t ask for more from him, and Leafs fans should be grateful Tavares is still wearing Blue and White.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.