'Just Bring The Real Nordiques Back': Fans, Media React To Avalanche Wearing Quebec Jerseys In Montreal

Hockey fans and media have mixed opinions of the Colorado Avalanche reportedly wearing Quebec Nordiques uniforms in Montreal.

The NHL approved the Avalanche wearing the light blue Nordiques uniforms against the Montreal Canadiens' red uniforms at the Bell Centre on Jan. 29, Sportsnet's Eric Engels and TVA's Renaud Lavoie reported Tuesday.

Colorado previously wore the Nordiques' uniforms at home against Montreal on Nov. 29. From the time the Nordiques entered the NHL in 1979 to their relocation to Colorado in 1995, they were fierce rivals of the Canadiens. The Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in the first season after the relocation and again five seasons later.

Some love the idea of Quebec's blue against Montreal's red, a throwback to a storied provincial rivalry.

"Going to be a classic evening!!" Former Avalanche player and current color commentator Mark Rycroft posted on X.

"Hell yea. Hope the Bell Center gets invaded with Nordiques jerseys," Avs fan and SDPN's @ProducerDrew_ posted.

Others aren't as warm to the idea, to say the least.

"Imagine your hometown team gets ripped out of your city, moved to another city, wins a championship the very next season, and 30 years later, they're still parading around in the old jersey. I really feel for Quebec Nordiques fans," Senators fan @JulioHashem posted on X.

"Just bring the real Nordiques back…" Habs fan @mvt_vts13 posted.

"Absolutely shameful stuff by the Avalanche and NHL. Quebec deserves a real team," @SteveOnSens posted on X.

The Avalanche aren't the only squad wearing a jersey from the city they relocated from. The Carolina Hurricanes have also worn Hartford Whalers uniforms, even facing the Avalanche's Nordiques jerseys earlier this season.

"Wouldn't enjoy being a former Nordiques, Whalers, etc. fan and having these other cities wearing my jerseys. Such a strange gimmick," @pennypacker_h posted.

"More like an ultimate final insult to QC City, 'Hey we stole your team, now watch us market it in a gimmick,' " @PlainBagel83943 said.

But what does the former coach of the Nordiques think?

Former Nordiques Coach Praises The Jersey Matchup

"It's extraordinary," Michel Bergeron, who coached Quebec for eight seasons, told Le Journal de Quebec in French. "I'm so happy."

Bergeron lightheartedly suggested there's the risk of some confrontations in the stands, but he thinks it will be a little more cordial this time around. At the time of the rivalry, there was no interest in being at the other team's rink wearing an opposing jersey, he said.

One Habs fan leaned into that rivalry and thinks the matchup needs more authenticity.

"If they really want to pay homage, hopefully the players do the right thing and clear the benches," @DiehardHab12 wrote.

Jonathan Tovell contributed to this article.

