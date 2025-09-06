Ken Dryden Was Truly One Of A Kind

We only had Ken Dryden as an athlete for eight incredible years. Then we had him for four more decades as an author, politician, sports executive, philanthropist and conscience of the game.

Rest in peace, Ken Dryden. You deserve it.

Dryden died at the age 78 on Saturday, leaving the hockey world shocked and saddened. And those who knew him were gutted. I consider myself a peripheral part of that group. It's not often your childhood heroes turn out to be every bit as interesting and captivating as you thought they were. Dryden was. And nobody thought about or cared about the good of the game more than he did.

Six Stanley Cups, five Vezinas, a Calder and a Conn Smythe with the Montreal Canadiens were a clear testament to his excellence as an athlete. And he's a Hall of Famer, both as a player and a person.

Rest in peace, Ken Dryden. Watch today's video for the full tribute.