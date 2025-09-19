Kyle Dubas Is Finally Doing It The Right Way With The Pittsburgh Penguins

For too many years, the Pittsburgh Penguins have kicked the can down the road in an effort to stay competitive for the sake of Sidney Crosby, and to a lesser degree, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. GM Kyle Dubas has made it pretty clear that those days are over.

Dubas recently addressed the Crosby situation and basically said the Penguins are going full-tilt on their rebuild and will not be tossing out the prospects with the bath water in order to build a team that will see Sidney Crosby in the playoffs again.

And it's absolutely the right move. Watch today's video column for more, and share your thoughts.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.