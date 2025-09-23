Leafs' Rifai's 'Hit' Highlights The Meaninglessness Of Pre-Season Games

Two more regular-season NHL games in exchange for fewer pre-season games? Yup. Sign us up for that yesterday.

With the NHL adding two regular-season games to the schedule starting next season, it was mandated that teams will henceforth play only four pre-season games. Not only does it truncate a pre-season that is boring, long and pointless, but it might also reduce incidents such as the one Sunday in Ottawa, when Toronto Maple Leafs wannabe tough guy Marshall Rifai took a ridiculously stupid and reckless run at Senators forward Ridly Greig.

Watch today's video column for more, and share your thoughts.

