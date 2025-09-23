Lin, Roobroeck, and Villeneuve First Three Named to CHL-USA Prospects Challenge Roster

Last year, the debut of the CHL-USA Prospect Challenge was a resounding success, as the CHL and the USA National Team Development Program collaborated to showcase the majority of top NHL draft talent in North America. Fans, media, scouts and everyone else involved were ecstatic with the newly formed showcase.

The CHL announced defenseman Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants, WHL), center Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs, OHL), and defenseman Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, QMJHL) as the first three players named to the CHL roster for this year’s iteration of the CHL-USA Prospect Challenge. The CHL chose one of the top players from each of the three member leagues.

Lin is one of the more intriguing defensive prospects in this year’s draft class. He’s an all-around defender who put up 53 points last year in the WHL. His game is built around his impressive mobility in all three zones and the quick counter-attack style transition game that he plays.

Lin looks to turn the play around quickly and get his team into advantageous positions. Defensively, he cuts play down with his feet, forcing quick decisions that often lead to mistakes. Lin is a potential top-10 pick heading into the season.

The OHL’s representative is a big, powerful center who produced a wildly impressive 87 points last season. One of the oldest players in the draft class, Roobroeck has long been regarded as one of the more impressive physical specimens in the class.

At 6-foot-4 and over 215 pounds, his combination of physicality and power is tantalizing for NHL scouts. Roobroeck has a booming shot, but he can also lower his shoulder and get to the net.

Villeneuve is one of the more exciting players to watch in the draft class, and he represents the QMJHL. The 5-foot-11 D-man is mobile, skilled with the puck, and he pushes the pace of play. His 62 points in 61 games last season were second among all defenders in the Q.

Villeneuve takes advantage of his skating ability and quick decision-making with the puck, allowing him to be a constant threat in the offensive zone.

The CHL-USA Prospects Challenge replaced the CHL Top Prospects Game, adding a new element to the NHL draft season. It helped change the event from a bit of an all-star showcase where teams were trying, but there was an understanding that everyone wants to leave healthy, to an event that brought in the elements of the Canada-USA rivalry as the CHL takes on the NTDP.

This game would have featured Gavin McKenna as well as other players like Keaton Verhoeff and Adam Valentini had they not decided to head to the NCAA for their draft years. Despite those omissions, the CHL squad will be loaded with talent.

Challengers To The Throne: Stenberg Leads List Of Players Who Could Challenge McKenna For First Overall At 2026 NHL Draft

With a new NHL season less than a month away, a new draft season begins, and the 2026 draft class is an exciting one. Gavin McKenna has been on the radar of NHL teams and hockey fans for a few years now, torching the WHL and asserting himself as one of the top players for Canada at various events such as the World Junior Championship and the World Under-18s.

Last year, Team CHL won both games over the NTDP, the first game in dominant fashion. There is an expectation that this year will be more evenly matched as the NTDP boasts a stronger roster this season, and the CHL will be missing a few of their top talents, McKenna chief among them.

The inaugural event took place in London, Ontario and Kitchener, Ontario, while year two of the event will take place out west. Calgary will host the first game of the series on November 25th, while game two moves just under 150 miles south to Lethbridge, Alta., on the 26th. Tickets can now be purchased for the two-day event.

