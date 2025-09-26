Make A Blockbuster Trade Or Save Cap Space For 2026 Off-Season? What Should The Maple Leafs Do?

If you’re a believer that pro athletes perform better, or even at their best, when they’re entering the final year of their contract, the Toronto Maple Leafs' 2025-26 roster isn't a prime example.

But in the bigger picture, that’s a good thing. Because the grand majority of the Maple Leafs are under contract for this season and next season – and as we’ll explore below, the Leafs are quietly but clearly building up enough salary cap space to be a major mover-and-shaker in trades and free-agency next summer.

As it stands, Toronto has only a handful of free agents at the end of this season. Wingers Matias Maccelli and Nick Robertson are the Leafs’ only RFAs, and wingers Calle Jarnkrok and Bobby McMann, as well as center Scott Laughton and goalie Anthony Stolarz, are Toronto’s only UFAs.

So, let’s say, for argument’s sake, Stolarz gets a new deal in the $5-6-million per-season area. Let’s also say Laughton re-signs at $2.5-3 million per year. That’s still going to leave approximately $20-million in cap space to spend next summer. And in a 2026 off-season that will include another significant rise in the cap ceiling, the Maple Leafs can go out and acquire Grade-A talent in trades and/or free agency.

Toronto may have more than $22-million in cap space if they do what many expect and move on from expensive depth player David Kampf. In theory, that could be three NHL veterans at more than $7-million per season. That’s a difference-maker level of player. That’s going to make it worth the wait to get to next summer.

It may be tempting for Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving to go out and trade for a top talent this season. But for many reasons – including how hard it may be to move money around and be cap-compliant throughout the season – it’s probably best for Toronto to be patient and wait until the 2026 off-season to spend to the cap ceiling. By then, there will be a slew of free-agent and trade options, and the Leafs need to have the cap space to outbid opponents in trades and free agency.

Treliving has done what all good GMs do – namely, put together a good team today while keeping an eye on being competitive for the future. So take heed, Maple Leafs fans. Good things come to those who wait, and waiting a year until shooting your shot might just set the Leafs up to do great things.

