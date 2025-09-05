'My Boys Are Also Canadian': Lane Hutson's Dad Floats Idea Of His Sons Playing For Canada After U.S. Olympics Snub

Is Lane Hutson good enough to make Canada's Olympic team?



That was the question his father seemed to pose after the Montreal Canadiens defenseman was excluded last month from Team USA's 44-man selection camp.



There is still a chance that Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie in 2024-25, could play his way onto the U.S. squad that attempts to win gold at the Olympics in Milan. But if not, Hutson's dual citizenship could provide another option.



"You never know what happens in the future," Rob Hutson, who was born in Manitoba, told Recrutes Habscast. "My boys are also Canadian. So there is an absolute luxury there and a lot of great players have been left off the selection for the Olympics and things like that. I think Brett Hull might have been one of them. He voted with his feet. He went from Canada to the U.S.

"There's all types of scenarios that are — I wouldn't say are in play, but are possibilities, right?"



Does this sound like a threat to you? Maybe.

After all, considering that Hutson's brother Cole — a Washington Capitals' second-round pick — is also a potential future Olympian, the idea that Team USA could lose both might just provide the necessary motivation to getting Hutson added to the Olympics squad, even if it is as a seventh defenseman.



If so, it's not like he hasn't earned it.



Canadiens: Hutson’s Father’s Big Threat

Earlier this summer, Team USA announced a 44-player roster that was invited to its orientation camp ahead of February’s Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. That roster included 16 defensemen, but one big name was missing: the Montreal Canadiens ’ offensive dynamo, Lane Hutson.

Last season, Hutson led all rookies with 66 points and was a big reason why the Canadiens qualified for the playoffs, where he had five points in five games. And it's not like he lacks international experience.



Hutson, who was born in Michigan, has represented the U.S. at numerous international tournaments, beginning in 2020 at the Winter Youth Olympics and most recently at the 2024 world juniors, where he won gold. But following Montreal's first-round exit in this year's playoffs, the 21-year-old decided not to join the U.S. for their gold-medal win at the world championships.



Some believe that decision might have led to the U.S. snubbing him from their Olympic selection camp. However there are plenty of other factors, including his lack of NHL experience, and the unfortunate reality that he is a puck-moving defenseman looking for a job on a team that is flush with puck movers, especially ones who shoot left.



Quinn Hughes, Jaccob Slavin, Zach Werenski and Jake Sanderson are all lefties. All four represented the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, which also left Hutson off its roster.



“He didn’t go to the World Championships; that’s the first part and that matters,” an NHL source told RG. “I know that for both Canada and the United States, that weighs heavily on the decision-making because they have such deep talent pools. One could argue that they could both put together two squads and still compete for gold."

It's that last point that seem to contradict Hutson's father's comments.



If you think making the U.S. team is difficult, good luck making Canada's roster where Josh Morrissey, Shea Theodore, Devon Toews are considered to be locks on the left side. Even then, under the IIHF rules regarding eligibility, Hutson would have to wait four years since he last played for the U.S. (2024) before being eligible to switch allegiances.



That would mean the earliest he could hypothetically suit up for Team Canada would be at the 2028 World Championships or 2030 Olympics — or potentially the next World Cup of Hockey in 2028.



Then again, we're not talking about whether Hutson is good enough to make either the U.S. or Canadian team, but rather whether he is good enough to warrant an invite to the selection camp. The answer should have been yes. The fact that he was snubbed has apparently left some hurt feelings.

And if those feelings are not repaired, there could be a real danger in a Norris Trophy-calibre defenseman wanting to represent another country.



If so, it wouldn't be the first time it has happened.



As Hutson's father mentioned, Brett Hull decided to play for Team USA after being Canada passed on taking him for the 1986 world championships. Hull, who represented the U.S. at six international events, including two Olympics, told the Calgary Herald back then "I don't feel more like an American than a Canadian. I just want to play."

A similar scenario nearly unfolded with Joey Daccord at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Seattle Kraken goalie, who was born in the U.S., is also a citizen of Canada and Switzerland. After the U.S. decided not to select him, Team Canada assistant GM Jim Nill confirmed to The Hockey News that Daccord was being considered for the Canadian team.

In the end, Daccord was left off both rosters, but then joined Team USA at the world championships in the spring.



As for Hutson, don't expect him to bail on the U.S. just yet. But with the Olympics set to begin in February, these next five months are certainly going to be interesting — both for Hutson and Team USA.



