Necas Extension Makes You Wonder Why The Hurricanes Let Him Go

With a $92-million contract extension for Martin Necas, the Colorado Avalanche will have a point-per-game player in their lineup for the next eight seasons. Maybe Necas will even be better than that.

Even though he carries a cap hit of $11.5 million per season through the 2032-33 season, which is a lot, when you look at it through the prism of what percentage of the salary cap he'll occupy, it becomes a little more easily digested. Next season, Necas will take up 11 percent of the $104-million cap, and the season after, he'll take up 10 percent of the $113.5-million cap.

In light of that, it makes you wonder why the Carolina Hurricanes traded him in the first place. Nikolaj Ehlers at $8.5 million, or Necas at $11.5 million?

Watch today's video column for the full take.

