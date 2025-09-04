New Swift Current Broncos Documentary Finds Some Good In All That's Bad

When THN contributing editor Brian Costello covered Swift Current Broncos defenseman Bob Wilkie for the Swift Current Sun, he thought he was watching a future NHL star.

"Bob Wilkie was like the Paul Coffey of the Western League," Costello said. "He could skate like the wind, he was big, he was strong, he had a powering shot. You could tell this guy had NHL written all over him.”

Costello was speaking in a new hockey documentary titled Sideways, a film that chronicles the Broncos' 1986 bus crash that killed four players, and its aftermath.

The central figure in the film is Wilkie, who quickly went from promising NHLer to problem child after the accident. But it's also an inspiring story because, while Wilkie missed out on a long NHL career, he turned things around and now helps others deal with adversity and trauma.

Sideways will premier at the Hockey Hall of Fame Sept. 8, followed by three screenings in Swift Current on Oct. 11, 12 and 13.

It's an important film to watch with an important message. Watch today's video column for more and watch the movie trailer here.

