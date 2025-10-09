NHL Award Predictions: Will Cale Makar Win The Hart?

The NHL’s 2025-26 regular season has begun, but only barely – so there’s still time for our annual pre-season awards predictions.

We’re going bold this season, because why not? Let’s get right to it, with odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Hart Trophy: Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche

Why Makar? Because on a Colorado team that’s poised to do big things this season, Makar stands out as particularly impressive.

Whether it’s putting points on the board – Makar set career highs in goals (30) and points (92) last season – or playing a savvy defensive game, Makar has elevated the bar for offense-minded blueliners and for any player.

Makar has typically taken a back seat to teammate and fellow superstar Nathan MacKinnon in Hart Trophy voting, but those days could be coming to an end. At 26, Makar is entering his prime, and there still may be more levels to his game.

Given that the Avalanche belong to Makar and MacKinnon, we shouldn’t be surprised to see Makar putting them on his shoulders and carrying the Avs to another Stanley Cup.

Makar's Hart Trophy odds: 36.00 (+3500)

Norris Trophy: Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche

Why Makar? Because if Makar is the de facto most valuable player in the NHL as the Hart winner, it follows that he’s also the cream of the crop as a defenseman.

Makar does get some help from his defensive partner, Devon Toews, but that doesn’t take away from his vision and creativity to keep the puck away from Colorado’s goalies. Makar can be a powerhouse on offense and a smart player in his own zone, and that’s why he’s the all-around best blueliner.

Makar will get competition from Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and Columbus’ Zach Werenski, who are tremendous talents that any team would want playing for them. But Makar stands out that little bit more in the goal-scoring column, and that’s why he’s the right choice for the Norris and the Hart. Makar's feel for the game is second-to-none, and this might be a historic season for him.

Makar's Norris Trophy odds: 2.50 (+150)

Art Ross Trophy: Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning

Why Kucherov? Because while Kucherov had a step back by his lofty standards – posting only 37 goals and 121 points last season, one campaign after setting career highs in goals (44), assists (100) and points (144) – he is still a monster point-producer for Tampa Bay who won back-to-back Art Ross Trophies.

The aging Lightning need all the offense they can get, and Kucherov is being paid to generate at least 35 goals and 120 points per season. Anything above that will make him a front-runner for the Art Ross, but the bigger motivation for the fiercely competitive Kucherov is to win another Cup in Tampa Bay. So expect Kucherov to put up points at a pace few, if any will be able to match for the third season in a row.

Kucherov's Art Ross Trophy odds: 5.50 (+450)

Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy: Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

Why Matthews? Because last year was an anomaly for Matthews – but that said, he still managed 45 assists, the second-most in a season for him.

This trophy goes to the goals king, though, and we’re predicting Matthews will show the NHL he hasn’t forgotten how to score. Clearly, he had a physical ailment he still managed to play through last year, and now that he’s pronounced himself fully healthy, Matthews has to re-prove he’s by far the Maple Leafs’ most important player and the best goal-producer on the planet.

Despite losing longtime linemate and star right winger Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights this summer, the 28-year-old Matthews still has a budding elite linemate in left winger Matthew Knies – someone who goes into the dirty areas of the ice and can make a solid passing play to the top play-finisher that Matthews is.

So we expect Matthews to bounce back and earn the fourth 'Rocket' Richard of his career.

Matthews' 'Rocket' Richard Trophy odds: 4.25 (+325)

Vezina Trophy: Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Why Oettinger? Because the Stars team in front of him will make Oettinger’s life considerably easier. And the 26-year-old netminder has already shown he can be a workhorse who consistently performs well.

Oettinger's .909 save percentage and 2.59 goals-against average last year weren't oustanding, but they were improvements from his .905 SP and 2.72 GAA in 2023-24. And Oettinger is playing behind not one top Stars defenseman in Miro Heiskanen but a second top-D-man in Thomas Harley.

Every Vezina winner gets help from their elite defense corps and defense-minded forwards, and Dallas has more than enough of those players to help Oettinger thrive. So we’re going with Oettinger to win the first of what could be many Vezinas.

Oettinger's Vezina Trophy odds: 16.00 (+1500)

Calder Trophy: Ivan Demidov, RW, Montreal Canadiens

Why Demidov? Because while there will be plenty of high-end rookie talent in the league this season, Demidov’s combination of flash and flair will be what puts him over the top in Calder voting.

The 19-year-old Demidov had a toe in the water last season, playing his first seven NHL games and generating one goal and three points in that span.

The Russian winger will start the season in the Canadiens’ middle six, but he’ll get power-play time and all sorts of opportunities to prove he’s the real deal as a Grade-A offensive threat. Playing in the bright lights of Montreal will help Demidov in voting, but he’s almost certainly going to be worthy of the Calder honor.

Demidov's Calder Trophy odds: 2.75 (+175)

