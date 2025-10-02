NHL Capitalizes On Early Gavin McKenna Hype

Gavin McKenna is set to make his NCAA debut with Penn State University on Friday.

Fans all over the world can watch McKenna's debut game on the NHL's YouTube channel and NHL Network in the United States as Penn State takes on Arizona State University at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Penn State and ASU will go head-to-head on Saturday as well, with Tyler Paley and Alex Coil of Fox 10 Phoenix calling the action and NHL Network providing intermission reports for both games. The coverage is part of a broadcast partnership with ASU and the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, and both games will still appear on NCHC.tv.

The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy, who will be in attendance, listed the 2026 projected first overall pick as the top player to watch in the NCAA this season after McKenna took advantage of a rule change that allowed CHL players to play U.S. college hockey.

There has been plenty of anticipation surrounding McKenna and what kind of talent he’ll be if and when he arrives in the NHL. His numbers and the attention on him over the better part of a year suggest he could be a superstar player.

The 17-year-old is coming off a sensational season in his final WHL campaign with the Medicine Hat Tigers. In 56 regular-season games, McKenna scored 41 goals and 88 assists for 129 points. He also put up 38 points in 16 appearances as the Tigers won the WHL playoffs and advanced to the Memorial Cup.

Following his third season of junior hockey in Medicine Hat, McKenna decided to transfer over to college hockey in the NCAA. In July, he made his decision in dramatic fashion on ESPN when he announced he’d be joining Penn State for the 2025-26 campaign. In the world of hockey prospects, the announcement was similar to when NBA star LeBron James made ‘The Decision’ to join the Miami Heat in July 2010.

Going into this new season, Penn State are ranked fifth out of 20 D1 teams in the NCAA. ASU is 14th, according to USCHO.com.

Last year, Western Michigan were crowned champions of the NCAA men’s hockey program, defeating Boston University 6-2 in the final.

Penn State has never won an NCAA men’s hockey championship or even made a final appearance, although the Nittany Lions advanced to the Frozen Four for the first time last season. However, with the introduction of Gavin McKenna, this could be a historic season for Penn State.

