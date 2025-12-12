NHL Nugget: How The Hurricanes Created Their Brand, Ft. Scotty McCreery

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Weekend's Way Back When heads to the spring of 1997 when the Hartford Whalers packed their bags and headed to North Carolina.

The franchise needed no fan vote or time after the relocation to decide on the name, giving the squad time to craft the perfect logo for the new Carolina Hurricanes brand.

Scotty McCreery is a special guest in today's NHL Nugget – the singer-songwriter has been a fan of the Hurricanes as long as he can remember and sounded the pre-game siren for the team before Game 4 of their second-round series in the 2025 playoffs.

