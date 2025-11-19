    • Powered by Roundtable

    NHL Nugget: McDavid's First Hat Trick Ended A Drought This Day In 2016

    Brian T. Dessart
    Nov 19, 2025, 15:00
    Brian T. Dessart
    Brian T. Dessart
    Brian T. Dessart
    Brian T. Dessart

    NHL Nugget: McDavid's First Hat Trick Ended A Drought This Day In 2016

    Brian T. Dessart
    Nov 19, 2025, 15:00
    Brian T. Dessart
    Nov 19, 2025, 15:00
    Updated at: Nov 19, 2025, 15:00

    Connor McDavid entered Dallas on a 10-game goal drought. But the Edmonton Oilers center reminded everyone how elite he was on Nov. 19, 2016.

    Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Wild Wednesday Rewind flashes back to Nov. 19, 2016, when Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid stole the spotlight against the Dallas Stars.

    McDavid, a sophomore at the time, entered his 19th game of the season with a 10-game goal drought. But not only did he stop the scoring rut there, but the budding superstar went a step further with his first career hat trick. Watch the full video for more.

    "Three pretty lucky goals," McDavid told reporters at the time. "It's a funny league that that way. You get Grade-A chances, and they're not going in, then you start putting it there, and they are going in. It's weird that way. Definitely happy to get off that slump."

    Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media.  And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.    