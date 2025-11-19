NHL Nugget: McDavid's First Hat Trick Ended A Drought This Day In 2016

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Wild Wednesday Rewind flashes back to Nov. 19, 2016, when Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid stole the spotlight against the Dallas Stars.

McDavid, a sophomore at the time, entered his 19th game of the season with a 10-game goal drought. But not only did he stop the scoring rut there, but the budding superstar went a step further with his first career hat trick. Watch the full video for more.

"Three pretty lucky goals," McDavid told reporters at the time. "It's a funny league that that way. You get Grade-A chances, and they're not going in, then you start putting it there, and they are going in. It's weird that way. Definitely happy to get off that slump."

