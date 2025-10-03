NHL Nugget: Panthers' Seth Jones And Anton Lundell's Birthday Backcheck

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Birthday Backcheck features two Florida Panthers turning one year older on Oct. 3: Seth Jones and Anton Lundell.

Jones turns 31 just more than three months after he became a Stanley Cup champion for the first time. Lundell, who turns 24, is already a back-to-back champion who set a franchise record in the plus-minus rating last post-season.

