    NHL Nugget: Panthers' Seth Jones And Anton Lundell's Birthday Backcheck

    Brian T. Dessart
    Oct 3, 2025, 15:24
    Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Birthday Backcheck features two Florida Panthers turning one year older on Oct. 3: Seth Jones and Anton Lundell.

    Jones turns 31 just more than three months after he became a Stanley Cup champion for the first time. Lundell, who turns 24, is already a back-to-back champion who set a franchise record in the plus-minus rating last post-season.

