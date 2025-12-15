    • Powered by Roundtable

    NHL Nugget: Tampa Bay Lightning's Yanni Gourde's Birthday Backcheck

    Brian T. Dessart
    Dec 15, 2025, 17:05
    Brian T. Dessart
    Dec 15, 2025, 17:05
    Updated at: Dec 15, 2025, 17:05

    Yanni Gourde, who turns 34 on Dec. 15, won two Stanley Cup championships with the Tampa Bay Lightning and is back with the club that took a chance on him.

    Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Birthday Backcheck features Yanni Gourde, who turns 34 on Dec. 15.

    The 5-foot-9 center went undrafted but tore up the QMJHL and worked his way up the depth chart in the ECHL and AHL before making his NHL debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning on his 24th birthday on Dec. 15, 2015.

    Ten years later, he's a two-time Stanley Cup champion. Watch the full NHL Nugget video for more on the player who keeps proving the scouting reports wrong. 

    Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media.  And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.  