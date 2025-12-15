NHL Nugget: Tampa Bay Lightning's Yanni Gourde's Birthday Backcheck

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Birthday Backcheck features Yanni Gourde, who turns 34 on Dec. 15.

The 5-foot-9 center went undrafted but tore up the QMJHL and worked his way up the depth chart in the ECHL and AHL before making his NHL debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning on his 24th birthday on Dec. 15, 2015.

Ten years later, he's a two-time Stanley Cup champion. Watch the full NHL Nugget video for more on the player who keeps proving the scouting reports wrong.

Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.