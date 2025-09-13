NHL Pre-Season Fan Survey: Rule Changes, Shootouts, Referees And Fighting

Welcome to part two of The Hockey News’ three-part series of the pre-season fan vote. In part one, the first set of results was revealed, including fans' favorite teams and players, predictions for the Hart Trophy and Stanley Cup, and much more.

This second part will reveal fans’ perspectives on NHL rules, and whether some should be removed or changed, including the shootout, overtime and fighting.

Which Rule Should Be Removed/Changed?

There was a clear top two in the results for this question – delay of game and the trapezoid rule.

Many fans would like to remove the delay-of-game penalty when a player flips the puck over the glass in their own zone. Some said that it should be treated more like an icing, where a faceoff occurs in the offending team’s zone, and they aren’t allowed to line change. Others would like the option to carefully review the play, to see if it deserves a penalty or not.

The trapezoid rule prevents goaltenders from fishing for pucks in the corners, below the goal line. This allows a better flow of offense, and limits the goalie’s ability to enter open ice with the skaters. However, fans want to see the netminders explore beyond their crease a little more.

Other goaltender regulations were mentioned, including the red line rule that prevents goalies from passing the halfway mark, and goaltender interference – whether that means removing it entirely or changing the way coaches challenge it.

A handful of fans also voted to change the point system, including the removal of the overtime-loser point.

Remove Or Keep The Shootout?

If the tie isn’t broken in overtime, teams are forced to go to a best-of-three shootout. Hockey fans are split on whether to keep the shootout or remove it.

This survey tells us that the debate between fans for the shootout is as close as it can be. About 50.5 percent of fans voted to remove the shootout, versus the 49.5 percent who want to keep it.

If the shootout were to be removed, fans made suggestions on how to replace it. The most popular answer was to extend overtime. Even Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark voiced his opinion during the NHL/NHLPA player media tour.

“We should add five more minutes of overtime, like at the 4 Nations. Because it comes down more to play.”

A handful of fans suggested the return of a tie. The NHL hasn’t had games decided in a tie since the 2003-04 season. In fact, the last tie game in the NHL was on April 4, 2004, between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers.

Should Referees Have Post-Game Press Conferences?

Just like the shootout riddle, the split between fans who think NHL officials should or shouldn’t attend post-game press conferences was close. While this vote wasn’t decided by 0.5 percent, 55 percent of fans would like to see the referees face the mic, versus 45 percent who don’t see a need for it.

Since it’s rare for a referee to face the media, it’s unclear how that process would work out. However, the purpose of this would likely be to address controversial calls that were made during the game, or for officials to explain their thinking and reasoning.

Former referee Dave Jackson, who officiated over 1,500 NHL games, has been incorporated into ESPN’s broadcasts. He explains or discusses the reasoning behind a call made by a referee, controversial or not. In a way, Jackson provides the thought process of NHL referees, adding context in real time.

Should The NHL Alter Fighting Penalties?

For the final question related to rule changes, the survey asked fans if the severity of fighting penalties should change. In the NHL, every fight results in a five-minute major penalty, unless otherwise specified. However, other leagues, such as the QMJHL, have banned fighting.

The majority of fans voted to keep fighting penalties the same. They also had the option to vote for lighter or heavier penalties. Lighter penalties could mean shorter time in the penalty box, or even no penalty at all.

Meanwhile, heavier penalties could mean longer time in the box, such as 10 minutes, or even ejection. Along with the QMJHL, fighting in the NCAA and some European leagues results in expulsion. Nonetheless, nearly 80 percent of fans are happy with the way things are.

