NHL Rumor Roundup: Canucks To Become Sellers, Canadiens Linked To Predators' Ryan O'Reilly

The Vancouver Canucks are sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. That has management poised to become sellers.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Tuesday the Canucks informed the rest of the league they're willing to entertain offers for their veteran players. Jim Rutherford, the president of hockey operations, subsequently confirmed that his club had to get younger.

Rutherford said they're not moving all their veterans. Friedman said the Canucks could entertain offers for players eligible to become UFAs next summer and those who have a year or two left on their contracts. However, that does not include superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes.

The pending UFAs include forwards Evander Kane and Kiefer Sherwood. Those in the latter category include defenseman Tyler Myers and forwards Filip Chytil and Drew O'Connor.

The Hockey News' Adam Kierszenblat said the Canucks appear to be aiming for a retool, since Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin have made it clear a more aggressive rebuild isn't a route they want to take. He also noted that Kane has a 16-team approved trade list, and Myers has a no-move clause this year that changes to a 12-team no-trade clause next season.

TSN's Darren Dreger weighed in on what this decision would mean for Canucks captain Hughes. Dreger reminded everyone the 26-year-old defenseman is signed through next season, but his future in Vancouver remains uncertain if the club doesn't become more competitive.

Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre suggested the Canucks' slow start and the possibility of trades that might weaken the team in the short term raise the chances of Hughes requesting a trade by next summer, if not sooner.

Of the Canucks' pending UFAs, MacIntyre believes the feisty Sherwood is the most marketable. He has 12 goals in 23 games, but contract talks between the two sides remain stalled.

Speaking of teams that could become sellers, the Nashville Predators are making a difficult transition from aging veterans to younger talent. TSN's Pierre LeBrun believes that process will continue throughout this season.

LeBrun said forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault continue to surface in the rumor mill despite their no-movement clauses. He believes the Predators will be open to offers for those two.

However, it's Ryan O'Reilly that's drawing the most interest. He's signed through 2026-27 with an affordable $4.5 million average annual value. Unlike Stamkos and Marchessault, he lacks no-trade protection, though the Predators are treating him as though he has it.

LeBrun believes O'Reilly will attract teams that are looking for a center with Stanley Cup experience. He indicated the Montreal Canadiens were among the suitors. If the Predators peddle O'Reilly, LeBrun believes the asking price is a first-round pick and an “A-level prospect.”

The Canadiens can afford to part with that return, but they could be reluctant to do so for O'Reilly. GM Kent Hughes prefers adding younger players who can fit among their youthful roster core. Adding the 34-year-old O'Reilly would be a significant step away from that template.

