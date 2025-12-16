NHL Rumor Roundup: Could Kings' Danault, Ducks' Strome And Kraken's Marchment Be Trade Candidates?

The lack of centers in the NHL trade market thus far has some pundits pondering whether Phillip Danault of the Los Angeles Kings might be available.

Danault, 32, has been a solid two-way forward for the Kings since joining them as a free agent in July 2021. However, he has struggled offensively this season, and his playing time has been reduced.

Last Thursday, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported the Montreal Canadiens were among the clubs interested in Danault. He spent parts of six seasons with the Canadiens from 2015-16 to 2020-21, helping them reach the 2021 Stanley Cup final.

Seravalli believed Danault could be moved sooner than expected, suggesting he could be traded before the upcoming NHL holiday roster freeze from Dec. 20 to 27. He's signed through 2026-27 with an average annual value of $5.5 million and also has a 10-team no-trade list.

TVA Sports' Jonathan Bernier reported sources told him the Kings made Danault available in the trade market. They also said the veteran center would welcome a return to Montreal.

Bernier believes Danault would help the Canadiens bolster their depth at center and also improve their sloppy defensive game, especially their penalty-killing. However, he questioned whether the Kings should move Danault when team captain and center Anze Kopitar is retiring at the end of this season.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said his sources informed him the Kings weren't inclined to move Danault without good reason. That's because good centers are difficult to find right now.

Report: Ducks Ryan Strome 'Could be Out There' for Teams Looking for a Center

Ducks center Ryan Strome's future is uncertain as surprising scratches and team success without him spark trade speculation and NHL insider whispers.

Friedman suggested Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome might be worth monitoring in the trade market. He's signed through 2026-27 with an average annual value of $5 million.

The 32-year-old center missed the first 16 games of the season with an upper-body injury. He was a healthy scratch for two games earlier this month and is now skating in a fourth-line role.

Friedman also mentioned the possibility of gritty Seattle Kraken winger Mason Marchment becoming a trade chip. He noted that several teams were interested in the 30-year-old Marchment last summer before he was dealt to the Kraken.

Marchment is UFA-eligible next summer and carries a cap hit of $4.5 million. Friedman expects that he won't be available until sidelined winger Jaden Schwartz returns to action.

