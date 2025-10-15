NHL Rumor Roundup: Could The Oilers Pursue Alex Tuch Or Sergei Bobrovsky?

The Edmonton Oilers recently added free-agent winger Jack Roslovic to their roster, but they could also turn to the trade market for additional scoring punch this season.

During an appearance on the Oct. 11 episode of the Sekeres & Price podcast, Daily Faceoff's Jeff Marek suggested the Oilers could be a destination for Alex Tuch if the Buffalo Sabres right winger becomes available.

Tuch, 27, is among the top forwards eligible for UFA status next summer. Marek believes the Sabres would be early sellers if they're once again out of the playoff race by American Thanksgiving (Nov. 27). He also noted that Tuch has not yet signed a contract extension.

Given the cap space free up next year by Connor McDavid's new contract, Marek believes they could put some of that toward adding a scorer like Tuch. He also suggested the Vancouver Canucks as another destination, given that Tuch's wife is from British Columbia.

The problem for both clubs is that they don't have many tradeable assets to tempt the Sabres into parting with Tuch. He also wouldn't address the Canucks' need for a second-line center. Shipping out some of their few trade chips for another scoring winger leaves them with less to put toward acquiring that center at a later date.

Meanwhile, Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner managed to mute his critics after shutting out the New York Rangers 2-0 on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the ongoing concern over Skinner's inconsistent play prompted Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun to suggest a bold move to address the issue via free agency.

If Skinner's performance doesn't improve this season, Simmons proposed the Oilers pursue Sergei Bobrovsky in next summer's free agent market.

Bobrovsky, 37, is completing a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $10 million. Given his age, he won't get another lucrative long-term deal like that again. However, he could get a short-term contract worth around $7 million annually if he maintains his high standard of play.

Thanks to McDavid's discounted contract, Simmons believes the Oilers have the money and cap space to land Bobrovsky. However, it's unlikely the veteran netminder will end up going to market.

The Panthers have been able to retain their veteran core players thus far. They also have as much cap space for next season ($17.2 million) as the Oilers ($17.7 million), so they shouldn't have much difficulty keeping Bobrovsky in the fold.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.