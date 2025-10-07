NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Lukas Reichel, Jack Roslovic And Yegor Chinakhov

After several weeks of speculation, it was reported last week that the Chicago Blackhawks had informed teams that Lukas Reichel was available.

The 23-year-old left winger struggled to establish himself as a top-six forward in Chicago, and the two sides appeared willing to move on.

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reported last Wednesday that Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman was “kicking tires” on Reichel. Bowman was the Blackhawks' GM when they selected him 17th overall in the 2020 NHL draft.

Matheson praised Bowman's recent reclamation projects, such as Ty Emberson and Vasily Podkolzin. He also cited his acquisitions of defensemen Jake Walman and goaltender Connor Ingram in this calendar year.

However, Matheson felt that the Oilers would find it challenging to fit Reichel's $1.2-million cap hit within their limited cap space and to find a suitable role for the young winger.

So far, there's no indication that the Blackhawks are any closer to trading Reichel. He is listed as part of their lineup for their season opener on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

Speaking of the Oilers, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported they made a contract offer to Jack Roslovic when the free-agent market opened on July 1. However, the 28-year-old right winger spurned their proposal.

Roslovic, 28, is the most notable player remaining in this year's depleted UFA market. LeBrun noted he has since changed agents, expressing surprise that the former Carolina Hurricanes winger will reject an opportunity to play alongside superstars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Earlier this summer, Roslovic was linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks, but both clubs have moved on. Meanwhile, the Oilers now lack the cap space to sign him if they still want to.

It's unknown what the Oilers offered Roslovic or what type of deal he's seeking. His efforts to land a lucrative contract have backfired, leaving him facing the start of the season without a team to play for.

Turning to the Columbus Blue Jackets, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported Yegor Chinakhov has changed agents. He's now represented by Rick Komarow, whose clients include Blue Jackets forward Dmitri Voronkov.

Chinakhov requested a trade in July, citing differences with coach Dean Evason. That request has been on hold after he reported to training camp and met with Evason. It remains unclear how his situation will unfold.

