NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest Trade Buzz On Canes' Svechnikov, Canucks' Reichel And Jets' Lambert

The early weeks of this season saw Andrei Svechnikov get off to an unusually slow start.

The 25-year-old Carolina Hurricanes left winger was held scoreless while playing reduced minutes through his first eight games.

On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported hearing that Svechnikov was unhappy with the situation. It's believed he was open to a trade if the Hurricanes were approached about moving him.

Friedman indicated that this information spread throughout the league, resulting in several teams making inquiries about Svechnikov. However, the Hurricanes still consider him a cornerstone player and aren't keen to move him. Any interested club would have to make what Friedman called a “monster offer” to tempt the Hurricanes.

PuckPedia indicates that Svechnikov is in the fifth season of his eight-year contract. He's earning an average annual value of $7.75 million and carries a 10-team list of approved trade destinations.

Friedman claims the situation has since cooled down. Svechnikov has returned to the Hurricanes' top line and has 12 points in his last 14 games. Still, Friedman believes that this could be worth monitoring if things regress to where they were earlier in the season.

The Hurricanes aren't likely to shop Svechnikov this season. They're in “go-for-it” mode and want him to be part of their Stanley Cup push. However, if they fall short again, they could consider a roster shakeup next summer, which could involve entertaining serious offers for Svechnikov.

Meanwhile, in Vancouver, left winger Lukas Reichel could be on the move again.

Reichel, 23, was acquired by the Canucks from the Chicago Blackhawks last month. Patrick Johnston of The Province indicated that CHEK-TV's Rick Dhaliwal was claiming the young forward could be a trade option if another team is interested in him.

Chosen 17th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL draft, Reichel was projected to become a scoring forward. However, he's struggled to meet those expectations. The youngster has one assist in 13 games with the Canucks and was a healthy scratch from their last two games.

Sidelined Canucks forwards Teddy Blueger and Nils Hoglander are expected to return to action soon. Reichel could end up on the trade block or the waiver wire soon.

NHL Insider Weighs In On Jets' Brad Lambert Situation, Potential Trade Return

NHL insider reveals the Jets' strategy for trading prized prospect Brad Lambert, drawing parallels to a past high-profile deal.

Speaking of struggling first-round draft picks, Brad Lambert of the Winnipeg Jets was reportedly permitted to talk with other teams about a trade. NHL insider Frank Seravalli broke that news last Thursday.

Lambert, 21, was selected 30th overall by the Jets in the 2022 NHL draft. The youngster was once a highly touted center prospect, but his stock tumbled during his draft year. He has one goal in four games with the Jets this season while averaging over nine minutes of playing time.

With injuries starting to bite several NHL clubs, and teams searching for help at center, Lambert might land with another team in the near future.

