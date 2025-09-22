NHL Rumor Roundup: The Penguins Rumor Mill Keeps Churning

Speculation over Sidney Crosby's future faded after the Pittsburgh Penguins' captain stated his intent to stay put. Naturally, the focus has now shifted toward some of his teammates.

Meeting with the media last Thursday, Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas said there was no change on the contract front with Evgeni Malkin. The 39-year-old center is entering his 20th season with the Penguins and is eligible for UFA status next July.

Dubas indicated he intends to meet with Malkin during the Olympic break in February to discuss his future.

Malkin also spoke with reporters, echoing Crosby's stance that he wants to remain with the Penguins. Nevertheless, he admitted he didn't know how he'd react if Dubas approached him about waiving his no-movement clause.

RG.Org's James Murphy reported an NHL executive source claimed the Montreal Canadiens, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning were among teams to inquire about Malkin's availability since the 2024 off-season. The answer from Dubas was always a “hard no,” as he wants to allow Malkin and Crosby to decide their futures. Murphy's source noted that the duo haven't asked out, but haven't ruled out the possibility.

Meanwhile, Erik Karlsson said he wasn't surprised that he wasn't moved during the off-season. The 35-year-old defenseman was the frequent topic of media trade chatter. “It was a quiet summer for me,” Karlsson said. “Didn't really hear much other than what I read from you guys and all the other people around the league, which is typical for the off-season.”

Bryan Rust was another Penguins player who was a fixture in the off-season rumor mill. Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the 33-year-old right winger laughed off the speculation, but acknowledged the possibility because he lacks a no-trade clause. Nevertheless, Rust remains hopeful that he'll stay in Pittsburgh. He's signed through 2027-28 with an average annual value of $5.125 million.

For years now, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been a study in disappointment. In failing to qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the past three seasons, the Penguins have failed their core of veteran star talent, including captain Sidney Crosby, center Evgeni Malkin, and defensemen Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson. But in Malkin’s case specifically, he stated time and again that he wanted to remain in Pittsburgh for his entire career.

Dubas has put his veterans on notice, saying the younger players are coming and will get every opportunity to make the roster. With a few notable exceptions like Crosby and Malkin, the rest know they'll have to work harder to keep their jobs.

This season will be crucial for the Penguins. An improved performance could convince those with no-trade protection to stick around. However, another season outside the playoff picture could prompt some to consider a change of scenery.

