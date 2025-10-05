NHL Waivers: Long List Of Players Hit The Wire As Teams Make Final Cuts On Oct. 5

NHL rosters need to be finalized by Monday, which has created plenty of movement on the waiver wire.

On Saturday, 17 players were placed on waivers, headlined by Pittsburgh Penguins veteran defender Ryan Graves. One waiver claim was made, as the Carolina Hurricanes claimed goaltender Brandon Bussi from the Florida Panthers. For the players who weren't claimed, they'll head to the respective clubs' AHL affiliates.

PuckPedia reported the news.

17 NHL teams also placed a combined 35 players on waivers, according to PuckPedia. Here's that list.

Boston: Jonathan Aspirot, Matej Blumel, Michael Dipietro, Alex Steeves

Buffalo: Joshua Dunne

Colorado: Jack Ahcan, Keaton Middleton

Detroit: Erik Gustafsson, Justin Holl

Edmonton: Max Jones

Florida: Jack Studnicka

Montreal: Kaapo Kahkonen

New Jersey: Calen Addison, Nico Daws

Ottawa: Hayden Hodgson, Jan Jenik, Arthur Kaliyev, Olle Lycksell, Mads Sogaard, Lassi Thomson

Philadelphia: Carl Grundstrom

Seattle: John Hayden

San Jose: Pavol Regenda

Toronto: Matt Benning, Dakota Mermis, Michael Pezzetta, Henry Thrun

Utah: Curtis Douglas

Vegas: Jonas Rondbjerg

Washington: Ethen Frank, Clay Stevenson

Winnipeg: Walker Duehr, Ville Heinola

The Ottawa Senators led the way today, placing a league-high six players on waivers. Highlighted by Arthur Kayliev, the Senators are sending several players who showed positive flashes in pre-season down to their AHL club.

The Detroit Red Wings are placing a pair of veteran defenseman on waivers. Erik Gustafsson and Justin Holl were with the Red Wings last season, with Gustafsson playing 60 games last year and Holl playing 73. The demotions of Gustaffson and Holl indicate that Axel Sandin-Pellikka will make the open night roster.

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed three defensemen on waivers, including off-season trade acquisition Henry Thrun. The 24-year-old played 60 games in the NHL last year, but previously he split his time between the AHL and the NHL. Matt Benning and Dakota Mermis are a pair of veteran defenders, and Michael Pezzetta is a physical depth winger.

Ville Heinola, 24, is on waivers once again. The 20th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft was once a highly rated defensive prospect, but has been unable to crack the Winnipeg Jets lineup. His days in Winnipeg seem to be numbered.

The Philadelphia Flyers have placed Carl Grundstrom on waivers just hours after he was acquired from the San Jose Sharks. The Flyers sent the injured Ellis and a conditional 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Sharks for Grundstrom and defenseman Artem Guryev.

For each player, the 31 other NHL teams can submit a claim for them by 2 p.m. ET on Monday. Otherwise, their teams can assign them to the minors. And if any of the squads that did claim a player places them back on waivers, their initial team can still claim them.

