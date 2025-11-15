NHL Waivers: Maple Leafs Claim Troy Stecher Off Waivers From The Oilers

After the Edmonton Oilers placed Troy Stecher on waivers, the Toronto Maple Leafs claimed the defenseman on Saturday.

Stecher, 31, has made six appearances for the Oilers; his last game came against the New York Rangers on Oct. 30 in a 4-3 overtime victory. In those six contests, Stecher has averaged a career-low 13:37 of ice time.

The veteran defenseman comes in with a $787,500-cap hit in the final year of a two-year contract.

Toronto will be the seventh destination of Stecher’s career, and the third Canadian team, barring any sudden trades, injuries, or being a consistent scratch on the roster.

Stecher has played 566 NHL games across 10 seasons for the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, and the Oilers.

Along with the acquisition of Stecher, the Maple Leafs placed goaltender Anthony Stolarz on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 11.

The Maple Leafs have had issues in their own end lately. They’ve lost their last four games, three of which in regulation.

Furthermore, Toronto has allowed 69 goals this season. That equals the second-most goals conceded this season, alongside the St. Louis Blues, who they are tied for 31st in the NHL in goals allowed per game.

The addition of Stecher could be an attempt to shake up the leaky defense in Toronto, or yet help them break the puck out more efficiently.

The Oilers let go of Stecher in a transaction that allowed Zach Hyman to be activated off long-term injured reserve. In addition, the team sent down rookie Isaac Howard to create further room on the roster for Hyman.

Stecher will be no stranger to settling in with a new organization, as he’s been traded three times in his career, as well as signing as a free agent an additional four times.

