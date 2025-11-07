NHL Waivers: Maple Leafs Place Cayden Primeau On The Wire

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed goaltender Cayden Primeau on NHL waivers, according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

The Maple Leafs claimed Primeau off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of the 2025-26 season. Now, the Hurricanes are in a position to bring him back to their organization if they wish.

If Primeau goes through waivers unclaimed, the Maple Leafs would then be able to assign him to their AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

Primeau has appeared in three games this season with the Maple Leafs, where he has recorded a 2-1-0 record, 4.30 goals-against average and .838 save percentage. His last start for the Maple Leafs was on Oct. 29 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, when he allowed six goals on 24 shots in a loss.

Primeau being placed on waivers comes with Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll being close to returning to the NHL club following his leave of absence. While speaking to reporters, including TSN's Mark Masters, Woll confirmed that he will start a conditioning stint with the Marlies this weekend.

In 58 career NHL games over seven seasons split between the Montreal Canadiens and Maple Leafs, Primeau has posted a 15-25-7 record, a .882 save percentage and a 3.73 goals-against average.

