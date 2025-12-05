NHL Waivers: Penguins' Koppanen, Panthers' Lundmark Hit The Wire

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Joona Koppanen on NHL waivers, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

The Florida Panthers also placed Anton Lundmark on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination, Friedman reported.

Koppanen has played in 10 games this season with Pittsburgh, recording one assist, two penalty minutes, four blocks, nine hits and a minus-1 rating. Last season, he had one goal and 40 hits in 11 games for Pittsburgh.

If Koppanen passes through waivers unclaimed on Saturday, Pittsburgh can assign him back to its AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

In six games this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Koppanen has one goal and one assist.

Lundmark, on the other hand, has zero points, four penalty minutes, and a minus-2 rating in nine games this season with the Charlotte Checkers. The 6-foot-4 right winger's most recent appearance with the AHL squad was on Nov. 28 against the Toronto Marlies.

Lundmark signed a one-year, $975,000 entry-level contract with the Panthers back in April. This was after he posted five goals, four assists, nine points and a plus-2 rating in 49 games with Timra of the Swedish League last season.

"Anton is a robust forward who has elevated his game rising through the professional hockey ranks in Sweden," Panthers GM Bill Zito said at the time of the signing. "We look forward to his continued development in our organization."

Assuming Lundmark, 24, clears waivers, the Panthers will terminate his contract, and he will become a UFA who can continue his development in the Swedish League if he wishes.

