NHL Waivers: Red Wings' Berggren And Blackhawks' Brossoit Hit The Wire

Detroit Red Wings right winger Jonatan Berggren, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Laurent Brossoit and Dallas Stars defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok are on NHL waivers, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Berggren became the odd man out on the Red Wings' roster. The 25-year-old was scratched in nine out of the Red Wings' last 10 games.

In 15 games this season with the Red Wings, Berggren has two goals, six points and a minus-3 rating. Teams looking for forward depth could consider taking a chance on the 2018 second-round pick. Yet, if he clears waivers, he will be assigned to Detroit's AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

As for Brossoit, the 32-year-old goaltender completed his conditioning loan with the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. He practised in Chicago Monday morning and will head back to Rockford if he's not claimed.

He posted a 2-1-0 record, .900 save percentage and 3.39 goals-against average. He even scored a goalie goal against the Milwaukee Admirals on Dec. 12.

This was his first game action since the 2023-24 season, when he was a member of the Winnipeg Jets. He missed 2024-25 to address knee issues.

The Blackhawks reportedly have been looking to find a trading partner for Brossoit, but a move has yet to come to fruition. Now, the rest of the league has the potential to claim him off waivers if they wish to. However, his injury trouble and $3.3-million cap hit could keep clubs away.

Kolyachonok, meanwhile, has the potential to generate some interest from teams in need of more defensive depth. In 11 games this season with the Stars, the 6-foot-2, 24-year-old defenseman has posted one goal, three points and a plus-3 rating while averaging 12:37 of ice time.

