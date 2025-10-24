OHL Explains 'Incorrect Ruling' That Disallowed An Overtime Buzzer-Beater

An error in the OHL's new video review system cost the Saginaw Spirit an overtime win – and the league can't reverse the decision.

The league released a statement Friday afternoon saying the Spirit should have been awarded an overtime goal against the Flint Firebirds on Sunday, Oct. 19. The Firebirds won 4-3 in a shootout.

"Following a post-game review by the league’s Hockey Operations Department, it has been confirmed that a puck completely crossed the goal line with 0.3 seconds remaining in overtime," the OHL said in its statement.

A clock synchronization issue in the video review system contributed to a no-goal call, which the OHL said was the incorrect ruling.

The Spirit had scored with 25 seconds left in regulation, and the overtime goal by Nic Sima would have completed the comeback in front of their home crowd. Instead, they lost in a five-round shootout. Sima also received a misconduct penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after overtime ended.

The OHL partnered with Spiideo, a cloud-based video recording and analysis company, to enhance its video review process ahead of this season. The partnership led to the addition of seven consistent camera angles across all buildings, allowing for faster incident analysis.

"Steps have been taken to immediately correct the technical issue and to reinforce review procedures with all on and off-ice officials across the league," the OHL said.

What the OHL cannot do, however, is retroactively award the Spirit the win and the extra point.

"There is no provision in the OHL rulebook that permits overturning the result of a finalized game under these circumstances," the league said.

"The OHL acknowledges the impact of this situation on the outcome of the game. The league remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of officiating integrity and transparency as it works to strengthen its video review system."

The Spirit sit last in the Western Conference, with nine points, although they are tied in points with the Erie Otters, which played two more games.

The top eight teams in each conference make the OHL playoffs. Saginaw is one point behind the eighth-place Guelph Storm, although there's plenty of time left in the regular season to make up the difference.

Last season, the ninth-place team in the West, the Sarnia Sting, fell two points short of a playoff spot. The last time an OHL squad finished one point behind a playoff team was in 2022-23 with the Kingston Frontenacs in the East.

