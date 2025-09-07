Oilers Check Every Box For Connor McDavid, Despite The Extension Delay

The delay in Connor McDavid’s contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers has opened a window of uncertainty in the city of Edmonton. Fans and media in other markets are taking advantage of the opportunity to take shots while that uncertainty exists, but the situation is far from dire.

The delay in signing an extension isn’t a sign of doubt about Edmonton as a contender this season as speculated by nhltradetalk.com. Instead, it’s a sign that the Oilers’ captain is being calculated and thoughtful, weighing every angle to ensure whatever decision he makes is as close to the right one as possible.

McDavid isn’t chasing the most money he can technically make. He’s not seeking greener pastures despite what fans in other markets will suggest. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug cited McDavid, who said, “We’re trying to find a scenario that works for everybody in terms of my family, my family’s security, a deal that makes sense for the team to continue to have success.

He’s focused on winning, and the Oilers check the most boxes for him.

Elite Teammates

Other NHL teams have stars. The Colorado Avalanche have Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon. The Tampa Bay Lightning have Nikita Kucherov. The Toronto Maple Leafs have Auston Matthews. But the Oilers have arguably the second-best player in the world, who also happens to be McDavid’s best friend.

Beyond that, the Oilers boast one of the NHL’s most potent offensive rosters, most of whom are under contract for a few more years. Draisaitl, locked in at $14-million annually, is just starting an eight-year extension, Zach Hyman has three seasons remaining at a team-friendly $5.5-million per season, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has four seasons at $5.125-million per season, Evan Bouchard just signed a four-year extension, and McDavid’s other buddy, Darnell Nurse, isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

McDavid wants some sense of security that this team has the pieces to contend. The Oilers may be a little older, but they are in better shape than many other NHL rosters in that regard.

The depth around McDavid is skilled and battle-tested.

Contender Status

Two consecutive Stanley Cup final appearances make the Oilers a proven championship-caliber team, and not many other squads beyond Florida can say that. McDavid knows how hard it is just to get to the final. The Oilers have proven they can do it, even with roster changes every summer. They know what it takes to compete at the highest level, and with each failed attempt to reach the mountain top, they’re learning what not to do and how best to overcome the hurdles in their way.

Some may argue that the Oilers took a step back in 2024-25 and they weren’t as solid a team as they were the season prior, but there’s time during the season to make tweaks and changes that will dramatically improve the team.

Salary Cap Space And Flexibility

Suppose McDavid seriously considers other options next summer. In that case, he needs to determine if any other team is better than the Oilers or more well-positioned to meet his salary needs and keep a strong team together. He’s proving with his recent words that his next contract isn’t just about his own payday. At the same time, he wants to be paid what he’s worth, and that means other teams will need to make room to accommodate a hefty salary.

Teams that make a play for McDavid will have to dump contracts, some of which will be for star players. Meanwhile, the Oilers are already paying him $12.5-million per season and his raise, while sizeable, means finding only $3-4-million more on the cap as the ceiling rises. It’s less challenging for the Oilers than other hockey clubs, some of whom would need to clear closer to $10-12 million to fit him in.

Comfort With The Team And City

As they say, the grass isn’t always greener somewhere else. Toronto fans will argue that McDavid wants to “come home.” Fans in big markets like New York will suggest that their city is far more attractive than what Edmonton can offer. Perhaps that’s true, to a point. What these fans are ignoring is how comfortable McDavid is in Edmonton.

After 10 seasons, McDavid knows the city inside and out. He has established trusted relationships with management and teammates, and his family is deeply rooted in the city, with his wife being a budding entrepreneur. Uprooting everything comes with challenges.

Speaking with Bob Stauffer on Oilers NOW, Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson says McDavid loves the team, the city and the fans. Even McDavid emphasized he isn’t worried about the organization’s direction or the talk that comes with playing in a passionate market. The Oilers have a first-class rink, top-end amenities and the organization is willing to do whatever it takes to make him comfortable.

If McDavid were to leave, there’s no guarantee another team or city would make him as happy. And, even if he was, he’s already said that money, lifestyle and location aren’t priorities – winning is.

