Opinion: Fighting In NHL Rookie Tournaments Is Almost As Pointless As Rookie Tournaments

There was undoubtedly a segment of the crowd that loved to see young kids who are vying for a spot with the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs bare-knuckle punch each other in the face during a meaningless NHL rookie tournament over the weekend.

Forget about the fact that these tournaments are pretty pointless in the first place. The fact that these kids are fighting in them is unconscionable. And, as always, the adults in the room are to blame. Any team, and that's all of them, that puts those kids in peril by allowing/encouraging them to fight in a pre-season rookie tournament is being irresponsible.

Watch today's video column for the full thoughts.

