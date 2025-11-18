Ottawa Senators' Nick Cousins Fined For Embellishment

The NHL fined Ottawa Senators winger Nick Cousins $2,000 for embellishment on Tuesday.

The league's hockey operations department flagged Cousins for two incidents since the start of the season, which triggers the $2,000 fine.

Cousins previously received a warning following an incident on Oct. 25 against the Washington Capitals. The second citation stems from the Senators' 4-2 win over the Utah Mammoth on Nov. 9.

During the first period, Cousins knocked a puck away from Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev at the attacking blueline. Utah winger JJ Peterka passed the puck back to Dylan Guenther and appeared to make contact with Cousins, who fell to the ice. Peterka was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for interference. The Senators failed to score on the power play.

NHL Hockey Operations tracks all games and not only logs penalties for diving or embellishment but flags all plays not called on the ice that in its opinion deserved such a penalty. When the department is convinced that a player warrants sanction after internally deliberating, it issues a citation.

Rule 64 of the NHL rulebook is meant to more seriously punish players and teams the more they embellish to draw a penalty. Here's what happens when a player is cited for embellishment or diving under Rule 64:

First citation: warning

Second citation: $2,000 fine

Third citation: $3,000 fine

Fourth citation: $4,000 fine

Fifth citation onward: $5,000 fine each

If a team combines for four fines, whether it's a player or collective team receiving the fine, the head coach starts to get fined as follows:

Four fines total: coach is fined $2,000

Five fines total: coach is fined $3,000

Six fines total: coach is fined $4,000

Seven-plus fines total: coach is fined $5,000 each

The fined money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Cousins, 32, is tied with center Tim Stutzle for the most drawn penalties on the Senators, with nine. They're also tied for 15th in the NHL in that category. San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini leads the league, with 13.

As a team, the Senators have drawn 84 penalties, the sixth-most in the NHL.

Cousins has three goals and four points in 19 games. He's also at 199 career points in 661 regular-season games.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.