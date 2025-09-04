Quebec City Keeps Attracting Elite Hockey – And It Shouldn't Stop

For decades now, Quebec City residents have made it plain – they want their NHL team back.

Of course, that hasn’t led to any NHL team, expansion or otherwise, from setting up shop in Quebec’s capital city permanently. But Quebec City continues to show why it should be considered a key hockey hotbed where any fan would want to take in a game.

Recently, it's even built some momentum.

For two straight years now, Quebec City has been hosting NHL pre-season games, including two exhibitions this month between the Ottawa Senators and their opponents, the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens.

However, Quebec City will now also be the stage for different high-profile hockey events, including the 2027 IIHF Women’s World Championship, and the 2029 IIHF World Junior Championship alongside co-host Trois-Rivieres. And all this comes as some speculate that the elite PWHL is considering an expansion team for Quebec City.

With the modern, NHL-caliber Videotron Centre as the hub for any elite games in Quebec City, the city that once had the Nordiques will be the place where dreams come true for elite players.

Obviously, pre-season NHL games aren’t the be-all and end-all for savvy hockey fans, but if Quebec City is ever going to have even an outside shot at more NHL hockey, they’ll need to support the NHL product whenever given the opportunity. They've now had that opportunity in back-to-back years, and the reception they give to the Sens, Devils and Habs later this month must reflect well on them.

While it may take a decade or more for Quebec City to have its own NHL team once again – and let’s be honest, it may never happen – there’s so much good news for Quebec City that it’s difficult not to be optimistic that there will come a day when the best hockey players are regularly moving throughout the area again.

Ask most Quebec City residents, and you’ll hear them say the city shouldn’t have lost its NHL team in the first place. But by literally putting their money where their mouth is and bringing in tentpole events, such as the Women’s World Championship and World Junior Championship, French-Canadian gatekeepers of the game are refocusing the spotlight on Quebec City as a destination city for hardcore fans and hockey newbies alike.

Whether they get another pro team or host more IIHF events, the point is the same – Quebec City is looking to prove it shouldn’t be taking a backseat to any other location. It is well on its way to cementing its hold on hockey fans as a must-visit locale.

